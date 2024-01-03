Covid effect gives Tayside Mountain Rescue Team its busiest ever year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Covid effect gives Tayside Mountain Rescue Team its busiest ever year

Tayside Mountain Rescue team leaders say call-outs have been rising since the pandemic, but 2023 was by far the most demanding

By Morag Lindsay
Tayside Mountain Rescue Team members carrying a casualty on a stretcher across moorland near Kenmore in Perthshire
The Tayside team went to the aid of an injured hillwalker near Kenmore in September. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.

Tayside Mountain Rescue volunteers responded to 96 callouts in 2023 – the most in the team’s 47-year history.

Leaders say far more people are taking to the hills since the Covid pandemic.

And that’s made their job busier than ever.

The numbers leapt from 56 last year and 57 – the previous high – the year before.

As well as mountain rescues, the Tayside team helped in missing person searches, storm responses and even went to the aid of a crashed glider pilot.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team members carrying a stretcher across a misty mountainside
Tayside volunteers assisting the Ochils team. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.

Senior team leader Paul Russell said the pandemic was the reason for the 72% surge in calls between 2022 and 2023.

“It comes down to the fact there are more people going out on the hills,” he said.

“During Covid, when people weren’t able to go abroad, more people holidayed in Scotland and a lot of them took up hillwalking.

“More people out on the hills inevitably leads to more rescues.”

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team in action right up to end of 2023

The Tayside team is made up of 35 volunteers working out of three bases, at Dundee, Aberfeldy and the main site at Blairgowrie.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team with ropes taking part in the rescue of a casualty who had fallen down a steep tree lines gorge near Blairgowrie
The team went to the aid of a teenager who had fallen in a gorge near Blairgowrie in August. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.

They work closely with the Police Scotland Mountain Rescue Team, training together and attending callouts together.

Last year involved even more volunteer training hours (5,000) than it did callouts (4,250 hours).

The busiest month was August. But the team was in action right up to the end of 2023, attending two callouts in the Blair Atholl area.

“Some of us were out from 6pm right through to 5am the next morning,” said Paul.

He said one of the more unusual callouts came in November when Tayside volunteers went to assist colleagues in the Ochils Mountain Rescue Team after a glider crashed in Kinross-shire.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team members trudging through snow by torchlight
The team were called out overnight at Blair Atholl at the end of December 2023. Image: Tayside Mountain Rescue Team.

A man was airlifted to hospital after the glider – from the Scottish Gliding Centre at Portmoak Airfield in Scotlandwell – colliding with the side of Bishop Hill near Kinnesswood.

Volunteers rely on public support

It costs around £60,000 to £70,000 to provide the service and the Tayside team depends on donations.

Members carry out their own fundraising. But Paul said they were also fortunate to be able to count on the support of the public.

Recent local efforts included an £870 donation from the Cow and Parrot coffee store in Aberfeldy.

The owners and staff opened on Christmas day and donated all of their profits to the team.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Tayside Mountain Rescue Team can do so here.

