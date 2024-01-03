Dundee City Council eyes £1 million Murraygate investment in bid to tackle empty shops

Dundee City Council is proposing to invest £1 million in improving the Murraygate in a bid to attract more businesses to the area.

The local authority is proposing a programme of streetscape works in Commercial Street and Murraygate to help address the problem of vacant units.

These works could include introducing street furniture and planting, as well as improving the street lighting.

It’s hoped the improvements will generate interest in the area from businesses and create a “vibrant city centre”.

The Murraygate has been hit by a raft a closures in recent years, with shops shops like Zara, Disney, Game and Clarks all shutting their doors.

And 2024 will also see the loss of Marks and Spencer, who will vacate their longstanding Murraygate store to move into a new premises at the Gallagher Retail Park.

‘It is important this street remains vibrant’

Councillors on the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee are being asked to approve the improvement plans at a meeting scheduled for Monday.

A report on the proposals, which will go before the committee, read: “The Murraygate currently has several vacant units in prominent buildings.

“The relocation of Marks and Spencer during 2024 will have a further impact.

“It is important that this key-street between the Wellgate Centre and the High Street remains vibrant.

“The upgrading of the public realm in Murraygate, through enhancement of lighting, street furniture as well as improvements to the surface materials will help stimulate interest in vacant units.

“There is also an opportunity to explore the introduction of planting along Murraygate.”

The cost of the project will be met from Dundee City Council’s Capital Plan 2023-2028 City Investment Fund.

Long-term plans

The Murraygate and Commercial Street improvements form part of a wider plan by Dundee City Council to redevelop the “Eastern Quarter” of the city.

This area of the city has been identified by the local authority to be the next priority in their City Centre Strategic Investment Plan plan to improve the city centre.

Among the proposals for the Eastern Quarter is dedicated cycle infrastructure at East Port, which would provide direct routes into and through the city from the east.

Speaking on the plans, committee convener councillor Steven Rome said: “I am keen that we can work to make Dundee city centre an attractive destination where there is much to see and do for both locals and visitors alike.

“This involves thinking differently about how we approach solutions.”