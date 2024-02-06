Former comrades honour Dundee-born paratrooper David Melvin at funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Former comrades honour Dundee-born paratrooper David Melvin at funeral

He later had a long career at DC Thomson and served as a Parachute Regiment and SAS reservist.

By Chris Ferguson
Former paratrooper David Melvin of Dundee has died.
Former paratrooper David Melvin of Dundee has died.

More than 500 people and a military guard of honour attended the funeral of former paratrooper David Melvin of Dundee.

David, who died aged 73, served in the 3rd Battalion, Parachute Regiment in Northern Ireland and overseas.

He then had a long career at publisher DC Thomson, served in the 15th Parachute Regiment (Volunteers) in St Andrews, then with 23 SAS (Reserve) at Invergowrie.

David came from a family with a rich military heritage. His great uncle, Charles Melvin of the 2nd Battalion, The Black Watch, was awarded the Victoria Cross in 1917 for valour at the Battle of Istabulat in what is now Iraq.

The Kirriemuir man took an Ottoman trench single-handedly with a bayonet in his hand while under fire, taking nine prisoners and killing four combatants.

The guard of honour at Dundee crematorium for the funeral of David Melvin.
The guard of honour at Dundee crematorium for the funeral of David Melvin.

David Nicoll Melvin was born in Dundee on August 25 1950. His parents were Nicoll and Jemima Melvin and David grew up on farms around Angus before the family moved to Dundee.

Nicoll drove a lorry for Dundee Plant and Jemima worked in the jute mills before becoming a college cleaner. David had five younger brothers; George, Ian, Allan, Frank and Alistair.

He was educated at primary schools around Angus and then at Logie Secondary School in Dundee.

David joined the army cadets in 1966 and was accepted into the Parachute Regiment in 1968.

Overseas service

His training took place at Aldershot before postings to Northern Ireland, Malta, Ghana and Cyprus.

In 1972, the year he left full-time military service, he married Lorraine and had a son, Scott, who became a chef who worked around the world and has now settled in South Africa.

David then began work at DC Thomson, originally in gravure despatch in Douglas Street then Kingsway before becoming a shift supervisor for temporary staff.

In 1983, he married Deirdre and their daughter, Kirsty, was born in 1985. She has two children, Leah and Kevin, and lives in the Dundee area with partner, Ross.

David Melvin earlier in his military career.
David Melvin earlier in his military career.

It was in the late 1980s he joined the Parachute Regiment reserves followed by a move to the SAS. In the mid 1990s he became involved with Dundee and Angus Army Cadets and rose from sergeant to colour sergeant, then sergeant major.

David’s final role was as chairman of Tayside Branch of the Parachute Regiment Association.

In his younger days, David played football for Invergowrie and Kingsway and Bank Street Athletic.

He kept fit with long-distance running, completed a few marathons and loved skiing in Europe, the US and Canada.

David, a Freemason attached to Lodge 967, retired in 2009 after developing an autoimmune disease.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation