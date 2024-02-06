Four kids under 12 among those involved in Dundee Halloween and Bonfire Night disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Four kids under 12 among those involved in Dundee Halloween and Bonfire Night disorder

A total of 23 people have been identified as having been responsible for last year's trouble.

By Ellidh Aitken
Riot police descended on Kirkton on Halloween 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Riot police descended on Kirkton on Halloween 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Four children under the age of 12 are among those said to have been involved in causing disorder on Halloween and Bonfire Night in Dundee.

Police say they have identified a total of 23 people as having been responsible for criminality during those few days.

This includes four people under the age of criminal responsibility – which is 12 – along with 11 youths and eight adults.

Riot police descended on Kirkton on Halloween for the second year in a row as large groups gathered in the Beauly Square area.

Fires were set in Kirkton on Halloween. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The mob trashed an empty house and chased uniformed police and journalists during the chaos.

Fireworks were also set off.

On Bonfire Night, two Dundee police vans were damaged by bricks and firefighters were attacked.

Youths aged 12 to 15 charged over Dundee Halloween and Bonfire Night disorder

The youths aged between 12 and 15, who were identified as having been involved, have been cautioned, charged and referred to the youth justice assessor.

The adults have been arrested, cautioned and charged or reported, depending on the circumstances.

The figures have been revealed as part of a report to Dundee councillors by Chief Superintendent Jason Carrigan of Tayside Division.

Riot police at Beauly Square in Dundee on Halloween. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A bonfire at Beauly Avenue was removed by council workers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Setting out how the force prepared for the disorder, Ch Supt Carrigan said: “In the lead up to Bonfire night, officers tasked as part of Operation Moonbeam carried out a number of visits to retailers of fireworks and it was noted that there was a significant reduction in the numbers of retailers who were stocking such supplies.

“The pro-social behaviour event branded ‘Mission Possible’ was held at Downfield junior football ground with a number of partners and charities supporting the local community of Kirkton.

“There was good attendance and involvement which left a positive impact on the area, resulting in a reduction of anti-social behaviour incidents, particularly on Bonfire night.”

At least 33 people were charged in the wake of the 2022 Halloween riots in Kirkton.

More from Dundee

SK News & Desserts on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 47, charged after break-in at Dundee newsagent
Revellers can dance the day away at the Club Tropicana event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee nightclub launches daytime disco for over-30s
The clothing bank is at the recycling point outside Tesco on South Road. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Clothes stolen from charity banks in Dundee Tesco car parks
Culloden Road, Arbroath.
Police Taser rock-throwing Arbroath sex offender
Tommy Craig.
Dundee paedophile called police to say he watched 'bad things'
Two pools at the Olympia have been closed.
Two pools closed at Dundee's Olympia due to a 'technical issue'
Delays on Dundee Kingsway after Crash on Forfar Road
Two-car crash causing delays on Dundee's Kingsway
The allegations were made against management at Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry.
Humza Yousaf reignites Broughty Ferry nursery row with ‘religion’ claim
View of Dundee from Fife
Dundee Women's Festival U-turn over exclusion of campaign group
Dundee City Council budget proposals
Broughty Castle, Caird Park golf courses, observatory and libraries could CLOSE amid ‘depressing’ Dundee…