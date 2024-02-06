Four kids under 12 among those involved in Dundee Halloween and Bonfire Night disorder

Four children under the age of 12 are among those said to have been involved in causing disorder on Halloween and Bonfire Night in Dundee.

Police say they have identified a total of 23 people as having been responsible for criminality during those few days.

This includes four people under the age of criminal responsibility – which is 12 – along with 11 youths and eight adults.

Riot police descended on Kirkton on Halloween for the second year in a row as large groups gathered in the Beauly Square area.

The mob trashed an empty house and chased uniformed police and journalists during the chaos.

Fireworks were also set off.

On Bonfire Night, two Dundee police vans were damaged by bricks and firefighters were attacked.

Youths aged 12 to 15 charged over Dundee Halloween and Bonfire Night disorder

The youths aged between 12 and 15, who were identified as having been involved, have been cautioned, charged and referred to the youth justice assessor.

The adults have been arrested, cautioned and charged or reported, depending on the circumstances.

The figures have been revealed as part of a report to Dundee councillors by Chief Superintendent Jason Carrigan of Tayside Division.

Setting out how the force prepared for the disorder, Ch Supt Carrigan said: “In the lead up to Bonfire night, officers tasked as part of Operation Moonbeam carried out a number of visits to retailers of fireworks and it was noted that there was a significant reduction in the numbers of retailers who were stocking such supplies.

“The pro-social behaviour event branded ‘Mission Possible’ was held at Downfield junior football ground with a number of partners and charities supporting the local community of Kirkton.

“There was good attendance and involvement which left a positive impact on the area, resulting in a reduction of anti-social behaviour incidents, particularly on Bonfire night.”

At least 33 people were charged in the wake of the 2022 Halloween riots in Kirkton.