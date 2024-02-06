Man, 47, charged after break-in at Dundee newsagent

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a Dundee newsagent.

Police were called to the SK News & Desserts shop on King Street, close to the city centre, on Monday morning.

The man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8am on Monday, officers were called to a report of a break-in and theft at a premises on King Street, Dundee.

“A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”