Dundee Man, 47, charged after break-in at Dundee newsagent

By James Simpson
February 6 2024, 11:57am

SK News & Desserts on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a Dundee newsagent.

Police were called to the SK News & Desserts shop on King Street, close to the city centre, on Monday morning.

The man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8am on Monday, officers were called to a report of a break-in and theft at a premises on King Street, Dundee.

"A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

"He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."