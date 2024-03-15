Derek Dewar obituary: Perthshire-born PE teacher and former Paul Sturrock strike partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Dewar obituary: Perthshire-born PE teacher and former Paul Sturrock strike partner

He was brought up in Killiecrankie, educated at Pitlochry and Aberfeldy, and was a teammate of the Dundee United legend in Perthshire junior football.

By John Ross
Former Inverness teacher and Highland League player Derek Dewar has died.
Derek Dewar was a Highland League player who played in two history-making sides.

Mr Dewar, who has died aged 69 after a long illness, was a goalscorer when Brora Rangers won the Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) for the first time in their history in 1979.

Four years later he was a member of the “invincible” Caledonian FC side that won the Highland League title in 1982-83, going the entire 30-game season undefeated.

He won nine medals with Caledonian, including three consecutive league and Qualifying Cup wins from 1981-82.

Education in Perthshire

A PE teacher for many years at Culloden Academy, Mr Dewar was brought up in Killiecrankie and attended Pitlochry High School and Breadalbane Academy.

He began his football career playing in his native Perthshire with Grandtully Vale, Vale of Atholl and Bankfoot Athletic, where his strike partner was Paul Sturrock, who later starred for Dundee United and Scotland.

Derek moved to attend Jordanhill College, Glasgow, in pursuit of his qualification to become a PE teacher. During his time there he was selected for the Scottish colleges team.

Paul Sturrock during his playing days with Dundee United.

Teaching career begins

His first teaching job was in Thurso and he played for Thurso Academicals and Wick Academy before joining Brora Rangers in 1978.

In season 1978-79 Brora qualified for the Scottish Cup for only the second time in their history by reaching the semi-finals of the Qualifying Cup.

He scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 replay win at Buckie Thistle and also played a key role in the final against Peterhead.

Derek scored in a 1-1 draw and found the net again in the reply which Brora won 4-0.
His work took him to Culloden Academy in Inverness where he signed for Caledonian.

He was part of the squad in 1981-82 when Caley completed the treble, winning the league, Qualifying Cup and the North of Scotland Cup.

The following season the team won the league, winning 23 games, drawing seven and losing none.

Triple success

In season 1983-84, Caley completed a hat-trick of league and Qualifying Cup successes as well as winning the North of Scotland Cup.

Derek won his final medal in 1984/85 when Caley won the Inverness Cup.

He went on to play for Rothes, with whom he was interim boss for a short spell, Ross County and Clachnacuddin before returning to Telford Street Park as player/coach of the Caley 2nd XI playing in the North Caledonian League.

He saw out his career by making 234 appearances for Inverness welfare/amateur side, Bankers FC.

He was married to Fiona and has two daughters, Lynsey and Ellen and a son Colin and four grand children, Leah, Emily, Ivy and Shaun.

