Derek Dewar obituary: Perthshire-born PE teacher and former Paul Sturrock strike partner

Derek Dewar was a Highland League player who played in two history-making sides.

Mr Dewar, who has died aged 69 after a long illness, was a goalscorer when Brora Rangers won the Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) for the first time in their history in 1979.

Four years later he was a member of the “invincible” Caledonian FC side that won the Highland League title in 1982-83, going the entire 30-game season undefeated.

He won nine medals with Caledonian, including three consecutive league and Qualifying Cup wins from 1981-82.

Education in Perthshire

A PE teacher for many years at Culloden Academy, Mr Dewar was brought up in Killiecrankie and attended Pitlochry High School and Breadalbane Academy.

He began his football career playing in his native Perthshire with Grandtully Vale, Vale of Atholl and Bankfoot Athletic, where his strike partner was Paul Sturrock, who later starred for Dundee United and Scotland.

Derek moved to attend Jordanhill College, Glasgow, in pursuit of his qualification to become a PE teacher. During his time there he was selected for the Scottish colleges team.

Teaching career begins

His first teaching job was in Thurso and he played for Thurso Academicals and Wick Academy before joining Brora Rangers in 1978.

In season 1978-79 Brora qualified for the Scottish Cup for only the second time in their history by reaching the semi-finals of the Qualifying Cup.

He scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 replay win at Buckie Thistle and also played a key role in the final against Peterhead.

Derek scored in a 1-1 draw and found the net again in the reply which Brora won 4-0.

His work took him to Culloden Academy in Inverness where he signed for Caledonian.

He was part of the squad in 1981-82 when Caley completed the treble, winning the league, Qualifying Cup and the North of Scotland Cup.

The following season the team won the league, winning 23 games, drawing seven and losing none.

Triple success

In season 1983-84, Caley completed a hat-trick of league and Qualifying Cup successes as well as winning the North of Scotland Cup.

Derek won his final medal in 1984/85 when Caley won the Inverness Cup.

He went on to play for Rothes, with whom he was interim boss for a short spell, Ross County and Clachnacuddin before returning to Telford Street Park as player/coach of the Caley 2nd XI playing in the North Caledonian League.

He saw out his career by making 234 appearances for Inverness welfare/amateur side, Bankers FC.

He was married to Fiona and has two daughters, Lynsey and Ellen and a son Colin and four grand children, Leah, Emily, Ivy and Shaun.