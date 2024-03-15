Former Inland Revenue worker from Fife had sick child abuse material

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Inland Revenue worker from Fife had sick child abuse material

Ian Dunbar met fellow perverts on Twitter and shared abuse material with them.

By Ross Gardiner
Ian Dunbar.
Ian Dunbar.

A former Inland Revenue worker from Fife was caught with a sick stash of child abuse material, including children having sex with animals.

First offender Ian Dunbar, 69, who worked for the Inland Revenue for three decades, met like-minded perverts on Twitter and chatted and shared material on another app.

His stockpile of sick images and videos depicted boys and girls aged between three and 12 being raped.

The pensioner, of Queens Court, Dunfermline, previously appeared at the city’s sheriff court to plead guilty to having indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between July 6 2022 and February 22 2023.

Dunbar further admitted distributing or showing indecent photographs of children between February 19 and February 21 last year.

After reports were prepared, he returned to the dock to be sentenced.

Immediate admissions

Solicitor Mark Harrower tendered letters to the court from Dunbar’s counsellor and from the ex-wife he cares for.

He said: “When the police came to his house, he co-operated fully with them.

“He was offered legal advice, which he declined, and gave a full admission.

“He couldn’t have pled guilty any earlier.

“Mr Dunbar has tried to clearly recognise how he became involved in this offending at the age of 69, having led a law-abiding and constructive life.”

Mr Harrower explained that while the possession charge involves a seven-month period, his client’s access to the files was only “sporadic,” adding “he would stop and start.”

He stressed the sick chats when he distributed files came when he was “at his lowest ebb” for just two days.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunbar was sentenced at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Harrower also said he believed one of the chats was with an undercover officer.

“Thankfully, it was detected and stopped,” he added.

As well as starting counselling, Dunbar completed a 10-week course run by Stop It Now in Edinburgh.

The solicitor explained prior to Dunbar’s arrest, he had gone four months without any face-to-face contact with another person.

Mr Harrower continued: “He has had a lot of time to reflect on his behaviour.

“He is very angry at himself and ashamed. I would ask the court to accept that that remorse is genuine.

“He resolved that he would make changes.”

Sick pics and chats

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay previously told the court that in February last year police received intelligence that the user of a Twitter account linked to Dunbar was uploading child sexual abuse material to the internet.

Detectives from the National Child Abuse Investigation Unit searched the property and recovered a mobile phone and PC.

Dunbar told police he met like-minded users on Twitter and moved the chat to an app called Telegram, where the distribution of indecent images occurred.

He said videos and images had been sent to him from other users.

Telegram logo on mobile phone
Dunbar said he shared material on Telegram. Image: Shutterstock.

Cybercrime analysis revealed 1,158 files containing child sexual abuse material on a hard drive.

The material found ranged from category A – the most graphic kind – to category C, which made up the majority of the stash.

On the mobile phone, 68 abuse files – mostly category A – were found.

A number of “chats” were found on the Telegram app showing an interest in the abuse material.

Sentencing

Sheriff William Gilchrist imposed a three-year supervision order and placed Dunbar on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

He imposed a 9pm to 7am curfew for four months and ordered completion of the Moving Forward: Making Changes programme aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

The sheriff also imposed a string of stringent conduct requirements including that Dunbar can only live in approved accommodation and must have no unauthorised contact with under-16s.

He must make any device available for inspection, not delete his search history and use no software which hides internet use.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Domzalski targeted student flats at The Hub on Hawkhill.
Dundee thief could be deported after targeting city students' flats
Charles McKeeman lured his victims to a 'drug deal' and robbed them. Image: Facebook.
Fife crack addict took Rambo knife to 'drug deal' and stole jewellery and Nike…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Ninewells copper nicked and tap's aff scrap
Michael Cochrane.
Stirling pair attacked two men after ‘pro fighter’ racially abused Irish woman
Scott Tullis will be sentenced later.
Rapist 'without shame' behind bars for attacking women in Fife and Perthshire
Michael Nicoll at Forfar Sheriff Court during a previous appearance. Image: DC Thomson.
Arbroath police abuser spat in officer's face and tried to defecate in van
Facebook Messenger logo. A serial sex offender has been jailed for breaking conditions around mobile phone use.
Fife man jailed for sex with 13-year-old behind supermarket
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Camping calamity and 'no chance' robber
Mackie tried to rob the Exhale Vapour Lounge, Wellesley Road, Methil. Image: Google.
Methil vape shop armed robber botched crime then claimed knife raid was a joke
Asda Milton of Craigie.
Dundee shoplift lout banned from Asda and Sainsbury's for five years