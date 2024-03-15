John Hood obituary: Former Boys’ Brigade captain in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Hood obituary: Former Boys’ Brigade captain in Perth

He spent his career at General Accident insurance, one of the city's major employers.

By Chris Ferguson
John Hood, former captain of the 7th Perth company The Boys’ Brigade (St John’s Kirk) has died aged 81.

He gave a lifetime of service to the movement, joining the then Life Boys as a child and much later being appointed as the last captain of the 7th in 1974.

John, whose working life was spent at General Accident insurance in Perth, was tireless in his leadership of his BB company and in his commitment to the wider church.

He was born in Perth and lived first at Baker’s Buildings, off West Mill Street, before moving to his grandparents’ house at Gannochy.

He was one of five cousins, three on his mother’s side and one of his father’s with whom he was always close

John was educated at Caledonian Road School and then Perth Academy and his first job was as a message boy for the co-op in Scone, delivering groceries around the village on a bicycle with a basket on the front.

Confirmation of John Hood’s appointment as captain of the 7th Perth BB company.

He then joined General Accident, a huge employer in Perth which had its world headquarters in High Street before its move to new premises at Pitheavlis.

John began his career in the motor insurance department, the fourth member of the Hood family to be employed by GA, after his father’s brother and sister, and his cousin, Edith, who worked there during school holidays.

In later years he joined the publicity department as an exhibitions organiser, a job that took him around the UK to the likes of agricultural shows including the Royal Highland Show, as well as orchestral concerts.

An elder at St John’s Kirk as well as Boys’ Brigade captain, John spent much of his free time overseeing sports and cultural activities including a visit to Perth’s twin town of Aschaffenburg in Germany.

He was involved in the battalion’s junior section show which was staged every three years in Perth Theatre, saw his company take part in Grampian Television’s Top Team quiz programme, and organised battalion competitions, camps and hikes.

Stan McMillan and John Hood, front right, who were quizmasters at a Perth and District BB Battalion quiz night at Kinnoull Church.

His cousin Anne Chatt, said: “He ensured the 7th company’s finances were strong through organising Christmas card and gift sales each year plus a sideline which rivalled the Post Office in Perth when BB stamps were sold and cards delivered after a lengthy sorting session in Kirk House.

“John enjoyed taking part in quizzes such as the annual Christian Aid quiz.

“He also enjoyed compiling them.

“He was part of a group who played Trivial Pursuit every Sunday at Bankfoot, was an avid reader especially of Ian Rankin’s Rebus books and a lifelong fan of Jim Reeves.”

Conversation