John Hood obituary: Former Boys’ Brigade captain in Perth

John Hood, former captain of the 7th Perth company The Boys’ Brigade (St John’s Kirk) has died aged 81.

He gave a lifetime of service to the movement, joining the then Life Boys as a child and much later being appointed as the last captain of the 7th in 1974.

John, whose working life was spent at General Accident insurance in Perth, was tireless in his leadership of his BB company and in his commitment to the wider church.

He was born in Perth and lived first at Baker’s Buildings, off West Mill Street, before moving to his grandparents’ house at Gannochy.

He was one of five cousins, three on his mother’s side and one of his father’s with whom he was always close

John was educated at Caledonian Road School and then Perth Academy and his first job was as a message boy for the co-op in Scone, delivering groceries around the village on a bicycle with a basket on the front.

He then joined General Accident, a huge employer in Perth which had its world headquarters in High Street before its move to new premises at Pitheavlis.

John began his career in the motor insurance department, the fourth member of the Hood family to be employed by GA, after his father’s brother and sister, and his cousin, Edith, who worked there during school holidays.

In later years he joined the publicity department as an exhibitions organiser, a job that took him around the UK to the likes of agricultural shows including the Royal Highland Show, as well as orchestral concerts.

An elder at St John’s Kirk as well as Boys’ Brigade captain, John spent much of his free time overseeing sports and cultural activities including a visit to Perth’s twin town of Aschaffenburg in Germany.

He was involved in the battalion’s junior section show which was staged every three years in Perth Theatre, saw his company take part in Grampian Television’s Top Team quiz programme, and organised battalion competitions, camps and hikes.

His cousin Anne Chatt, said: “He ensured the 7th company’s finances were strong through organising Christmas card and gift sales each year plus a sideline which rivalled the Post Office in Perth when BB stamps were sold and cards delivered after a lengthy sorting session in Kirk House.

“John enjoyed taking part in quizzes such as the annual Christian Aid quiz.

“He also enjoyed compiling them.

“He was part of a group who played Trivial Pursuit every Sunday at Bankfoot, was an avid reader especially of Ian Rankin’s Rebus books and a lifelong fan of Jim Reeves.”

