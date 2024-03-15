Domestic abuser brought Perthshire A9 to standstill after violent clash with ex

A domestic abuser brought the A9 south of Perth to a standstill by running around the dual carriageway after a violent fallout with his ex-partner.

Police officers had to stop traffic in both directions as Gary Thomson ran back and forth across the road, between fast moving cars, late at night.

Thomson, 31, admitted endangering motorists and police officers by culpably and recklessly standing in the middle of the road on October 2.

He said he had a knife and had to be Pava sprayed to bring the rampage to an end.

Pava sprayed after knife claim

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told Perth Sheriff Court Thomson had entered the road after breaking a non-harassment order to visit his former partner in Crieff.

She said: “This happened on the southbound carriageway around one mile from the Balhaldie filling station on the A9.

“A call was made about him running between cars on the A9 dual carriageway.

“The witnesses said he had stepped into the live lanes on the road.

“Police disembarked from their vehicle and managed to stop the traffic.

“They tried to engage with the accused and safely remove him from the carriageway.”

Thomson refused to come off the road or co-operate and shouted: “Do not come near me. I want to kill myself.”

As the officers approached Thomson, he told them he had a knife and began to charge towards them.

“One officer used Pava spray to overpower him.”

He immediately fell to the ground and was arrested and taken into the back of a police van, where he threatened to kill officers and subjected one to homophobic abuse.

Domestic assault

When he was quizzed about the prior incident, Thomson said: “I want to report a crime, I punched her in the pus.”

Thomson, from Alloa, admitted assault and breaching the non-harassment order by turning up at the woman’s home

Ms Farmer said: “He asked her to take him back and if she didn’t he would self-harm.

“He was under the influence. She tried to push him away.

“He threw her onto the sofa and punched her face five times.

“She tried to get away but couldn’t.

“He had one hand over her mouth and one over her nose and was restricting her breathing.”

The woman was able to press her domestic abuse alarm and Thomson walked away from the property.

Rescued by motorist

A passing motorist rescued him from a bridge over the dual carriageway a short time later.

When she stopped her car he jumped out of it and ran off and it was moments later he was reported to be running around on the dual carriageway.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Thomson was remanded in custody.

