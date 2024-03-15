Stephen Flynn says SNP are ‘Scotland’s voice’ ahead of Perth conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Flynn says SNP are ‘Scotland’s voice’ ahead of Perth conference

Stephen Flynn took aim at both the Conservatives and Labour ahead of the party's gathering in the fair city.

By Alasdair Clark
Stephen Flynn MP, originally from Dundee
The Dundee-born MP was speaking ahead of the party's gathering in Perth. Image: PA

The SNP will be “Scotland’s voice” after the upcoming general election, the party’s Westminster has Stephen Flynn has said.

The Dundee-born MP hit out at both Labour and the Conservatives ahead of the party’s so-called campaign council in Perth on Saturday, claiming Scotland’s values have “never been further removed from Westminster”.

He pointed to a statement from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which accused both of the UK’s biggest parties of a “conspiracy of silence”.

The influential think tank said tough financial decisions will be required after the election as it claimed the spring Budget will cut £18 billion from public services in real-terms between 2024-25 and 2028-29.

Mr Flynn also drew on the backlash to comments by Conservative donor Frank Hester about Labour MP Diane Abbott which Rishi Sunak described as “racist”.

Stephen Flynn SNP MP House of Commons
Mr Flynn took aim at Labour and the Conservatives. Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

The SNP MP said: “With the Tories embroiled in a racism scandal, and Keir Starmer’s Labour Party missing in action in the fight against Westminster’s austerity budget, it’s clear that Scotland’s values have never been further removed from Westminster.

“The SNP are Scotland’s voice – and the events of recent weeks have shown why it’s essential Scotland has a strong SNP voice.

“With Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer both planning another decade of austerity, the SNP will be Scotland’s voice opposing Westminster cuts and defending our NHS and public services.

“The Westminster parties are wedded to Brexit, austerity cuts and opening up the NHS to privatisation – and Tory and Labour MPs have shown they will always do the bidding of their Westminster leaders, no matter the cost to Scotland.

Labour equalise with SNP polls

“At the general election, only a vote for the SNP will be a vote to stand up for Scotland’s values, defend Scotland’s interests, and advance Scotland’s journey to independence.”

The SNP event will be convened as a recent poll suggested Mr Flynn’s party is level with Labour in Scotland.

The Redfield and Wilton survey spoke to 1,000 Scots over the age of 16 on March 10 and 11, putting the two parties on 34% with voters.

The SNP increased by one point from the previous poll last month, while Labour remained on the same level.

But it suggested Scots would prefer Labour’s Anas Sarwar as first minister over Humza Yousaf.

Labour: Scotland ‘trapped in spiral of SNP and Tory decline’

The party’s shadow Scottish Sectary Ian Murray said “Any pretence that the SNP speaks for Scotland has been left in pieces by their decision to side with the oil and gas giants making eye-watering profits rather than Scots struggling with their bills.

“For too long Scotland has been trapped in a spiral of SNP and Tory decline – but change is possible.

“At the next General Election, voters can reject the broken status quo and vote for a fresh start with Scottish Labour.

“The SNP only wants to send a message, but Scottish Labour will put Scotland’s voice at the heart of government and deliver the change our country needs – making work pay, lowering bills, delivering economic growth and renewing our public services.”

Conversation