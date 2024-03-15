Month-long convoy on the A9 in Perthshire for overnight roadworks

A convoy and temporary traffic lights will be in place during overnight roadworks on the A9 in Perthshire.

Works at the Calvine junction, near Blair Atholl, will begin at 7pm on Wednesday, March 20, and last until 6am on Friday, April 20.

The project – covering more than 360 metres of carriageway – will involve resurfacing and improved road markings.

Restrictions will be in place between 7pm and 6am every night, but no works will be carried out on Fridays and Saturdays.

Traffic management will be lifted during the daytime but there will be a 30pm speed limit.

Calvine junction closed during works

Due to the nature of the works the B847 at Calvine junction will be closed overnight and a diversion will be in place.

Northbound traffic to Calvine should continue to the Kingussie junction, travel back down the A9, take the House of Bruar junction, and travel west on the B847.

Northbound traffic leaving Calvine should travel east on the B847, head south on the A9, take the northern Pitlochry junction, and then rejoin the A9.

Southbound traffic entering Calvine should take the House of Bruar junction before travelling west on the B847.

Meanwhile, southbound traffic entering the A9 should do the same in reverse.

Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The roadworks will be carried out by Bear, on behalf of Transport Scotland.

A9 motorists told to plan their journeys

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This crucial surfacing project on the A9 north of House of Bruar will fix existing defects and significantly enhance the driving experience for all motorists.

“Our teams are committed to executing these works quickly and with safety as our top priority.

“To minimise delays, we recommend that motorists plan their journeys in advance by consulting the Traffic Scotland website for real-time travel updates.”

Bear Scotland has warned all work schedules are weather-dependent.