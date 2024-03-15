Month-long convoy on the A9 in Perthshire for overnight roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Month-long convoy on the A9 in Perthshire for overnight roadworks

Temporary traffic lights will also be in place.

By Kieran Webster
The A9 Calvine Junction
The A9 Calvine junction. Image: Google Street View

A convoy and temporary traffic lights will be in place during overnight roadworks on the A9 in Perthshire.

Works at the Calvine junction, near Blair Atholl, will begin at 7pm on Wednesday, March 20, and last until 6am on Friday, April 20.

The project – covering more than 360 metres of carriageway – will involve resurfacing and improved road markings.

Restrictions will be in place between 7pm and 6am every night, but no works will be carried out on Fridays and Saturdays.

Traffic management will be lifted during the daytime but there will be a 30pm speed limit.

Calvine junction closed during works

Due to the nature of the works the B847 at Calvine junction will be closed overnight and a diversion will be in place.

Northbound traffic to Calvine should continue to the Kingussie junction, travel back down the A9, take the House of Bruar junction, and travel west on the B847.

Northbound traffic leaving Calvine should travel east on the B847, head south on the A9, take the northern Pitlochry junction, and then rejoin the A9.

Southbound traffic entering Calvine should take the House of Bruar junction before travelling west on the B847.

The House of Bruar junction on the A9.
The House of Bruar junction on the A9. Image: Google Street View

Meanwhile, southbound traffic entering the A9 should do the same in reverse.

Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The roadworks will be carried out by Bear, on behalf of Transport Scotland.

A9 motorists told to plan their journeys

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This crucial surfacing project on the A9 north of House of Bruar will fix existing defects and significantly enhance the driving experience for all motorists.

“Our teams are committed to executing these works quickly and with safety as our top priority.

“To minimise delays, we recommend that motorists plan their journeys in advance by consulting the Traffic Scotland website for real-time travel updates.”

Bear Scotland has warned all work schedules are weather-dependent.

Conversation