Home News Courts

Handyman gets prison sentence for Dundee delivery driver attack

Thomas Thomson was one of two men who rammed the man's car and assaulted him.

By Gordon Currie
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A handyman who joined a boxer to attack a food delivery driver during a carjacking bid in Dundee has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Thomas Thomson had the sentence backdated to the start of his period of remand in October and will be immediately freed as a result.

He was also banned from driving for 24 months after the court heard he drunkenly rammed into the delivery driver’s car, before co-accused Jason Paul launched an assault.

Thomson was also ordered to complete 50 hours unpaid work.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told Thomson at Dundee Sheriff Court: “If I take into account his lesser role and time spent on remand then he will be due for release.”

He told Thomson, via video link to prison: “Yours was very much the minor role in this episode.

“Your co-accused was the person involved in far more serious incidents.”

The court previously heard how Thomson and pro bareknuckle boxer Paul, 36, attacked their victim and rammed his delivery car, before coming to blows with each other.

Thomson, 44, from Dundee, admitted assault and driving while over the limit (64mics/ 22) and disqualified, in Hazelhead Court, Dundee, on October 8 2023.

Solicitor Annika Jethwa, for handyman Thomson, said: “He does have a bad record.

“He tried to pull Mr Paul away from the vehicle and they started fighting one another.”

Carjack bid

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court: “(The victim) saw Paul exit a van aggressively and then ask him why he was there.

“He advised he was delivering a takeaway and the accused said: ‘Go on then’.

“As he reached the house gate he was punched on the side of the head by Paul, who then entered the driver’s side of the car and tried to start the engine.”

A passenger in the car tried to flee as the delivery driver attempted to pull Paul from the car.

A member of the public contacted police.

Jason Paul
Jason Paul. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Both accused got in the van and Thomson drove it forward, ramming into the rear of the car to shunt it into another parked car, causing £2,500 worth of damage.

Both assaulted the man and then turned on each other and started brawling.

The court previously heard when police arrested ex-scaffolding boss Paul he subjected them to a torrent of abuse and spat in an officer’s eye.

He admitted assault and making violent threats and was placed on a curfew for 12 months and under supervision for three years when he was sentenced last month.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

