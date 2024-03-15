Two men in hospital after double stabbing in Arbroath

Two men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds after a “serious assault” in Arbroath.

Police were called to an incident in the Glenogil Drive area of the town at around 7.50pm on Thursday.

Upon attendance, two men were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

A 48-year-old man was traced nearby and arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are continuing their investigations.

