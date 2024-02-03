Dundee pair assaulted delivery driver then scrapped with each other

An innocent Dundee delivery driver suffered an assault by two drunken men who ended up brawling among themselves.

Around £2,500 worth of damage was caused to the man’s car and another parked vehicle during the terrifying ordeal on Hazlehead Drive in Dundee last October.

Bare knuckle boxer Jason Paul would later spit blood at a police officer, with business owner Thomas Thomson found to be almost three times the drink-drive limit.

Assaulted delivery driver

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the victim was delivering food to an address on the street at around 8.45pm on October 8 2023.

A woman was in the passenger seat of his car.

After leaving the vehicle, he was approached by Paul, 37, who left a white van and approached him aggressively, asking why he was in the area.

The man said he was here to deliver a takeaway to which Paul replied “go on then” but matters quickly took a sinister turn.

“As he reached the gate, he was punched to the side of the head by Paul,” fiscal depute Lee Corr said.

“Paul then entered the drivers’ seat of the victim’s car, whilst the other witness was within and attempted to start the engine.

“The witness immediately tried to exit the vehicle whilst the victim tried to pull Paul out of the driver’s seat of the car.”

Car crash and dust-up

Police were contacted by a member of the public who witnessed the attack.

Thomson, 44, drove the van forward and it struck the rear of the man’s car, propelling it into another parked car.

The damage caused to both vehicles was estimated at £2,500.

The man was again set upon by the two thugs.

Paul repeatedly punched him and Thomson landed a single blow.

A member of the public shouted at the pair to leave the man alone.

Paul and Thomson, both remand prisoners at HMP Perth, got back in the van and reversed, releasing the man’s car and he contacted the police.

Police abuse

The episode continued after Paul once again tried to enter the driver’s door but was pulled back by Thomson, resulting in a fight between them.

Mr Corr said the man suffered a burst lip and an abrasion to his neck.

Officers placed Paul – convicted of domestic abuse in December – in a police van and he spouted a litany of abusive remarks and threats.

He said he would stab police officers, claimed to have HIV and said he would gouge out the eyes of an officer after making a homophobic slur about him.

The lout’s abuse continued at Ninewells Hospital, where he was taken to be treated for injuries sustained in the fight with Thomson.

Mr Corr added: “At approximately 11pm, whilst within A&E, Paul spat blood which struck (a PC) on the eye.

“This resulted in treatment including a one litre saline eye wash, two precautionary Hepatitis B vaccinations and several bloods.

“Several hours later, having appeared to sober up, Paul advised officers that he did not have HIV and had said this to ‘wind them up’.”

Admissions

Meanwhile, Thomson produced a positive breath test for alcohol (64mics/ 22) and was also found to be a disqualified driver.

Both men admitted assault the man by punching him on the head to his injury.

Paul pled guilty to being outside his home address during a curfew, making threats of violence and sexual remarks to officers at police headquarters and police assault at Ninewells.

Handyman Thomson also admitted drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa, representing Thomson, said her client and Paul had been drinking at the time but said there was “absolutely no excuse” for his behaviour.

Sentence on both was deferred.

