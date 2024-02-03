Angus domestic assault victim wanted more protection after Christmas nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Angus domestic assault victim wanted more protection after Christmas nightmare

The woman fears a six-month non-harassment order will not adequately protect her from her attacker, who continued writing to her while remanded in jail.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Jamie Urquhart. Image: Facebook
Jamie Urquhart. Image: Facebook

The Angus victim of a nasty domestic assault fears a six-month non-harassment order will not be enough protection to keep her safe from her tormentor.

Jamie Urquhart was handed a prison sentence last month after pulling the woman into a hot radiator after she dumped him on Christmas Day.

He had been remanded since Boxing Day and admitted at Forfar Sheriff Court injuring his former partner.

The woman said she suffered continued abuse from the habitual domestic offender while he was in jail, as he continued to write unwanted letters to her from behind bars.

Special bail conditions were put in place to protect her.

Jamie Urquhart was jailed for domestic assault. Image: Facebook.

The court heard Urquhart held onto his victim’s jumper as they went downstairs, then pulled her over the arm of a sofa, causing her to fall into a heater.

As the attack began, she had been on the phone and pleaded with the person on the other end of the line to call police.

Urquhart, from Forfar, who was jailed for 11 months in 2020 after attacking a different ex with a jewellery box, was handed a backdated prison sentence of 54 days.

It meant as soon as his hearing concluded, he was released from prison, with an unexpired portion hanging over his head if he re-offends.

Unimpressed with system

Urquhart’s victim, who asked not to be named, said: “Half the things have not even been mentioned.

“I had to get an X-ray on my hand.

“The bruises weren’t just little. I had a burst lip.

“I had to go to hospital the next day. My hand was swollen.

“I would have given him a little bit more more of a sentence – he only got 54 days.”

In relation to the non-harassment order, the woman said: “That’s ridiculous as well, it should be a lot longer.

“There were previous bail conditions in place.

“I am not impressed at all with the whole system.

“At least there could have been a year or two year’s non-harassment order, not just six months.

“He breached bail already.

“If he’s breached it once, he’ll breach it again.”

Pestered from prison

The woman explained Urquhart, 32, sent multiple letters to her during his month on remand and she had to get bosses at HMP Perth to intervene.

She added: “He was bombarding me with letters from prison.

“I had to hand in six letters I had received from him to the procurator fiscal.

“There wasn’t anything threatening.

“The police phoned the prison and stated nothing else was to get sent.

“I was still receiving them. I phoned the prison myself.

“It turns out he’d stopped putting my name on the envelopes.”

HMP Perth
The woman received numerous letters from Perth Prison.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson: “While we cannot comment on individual cases, we work hard to manage individuals in a way which does not negatively impact on people in the community.

“This includes the ability to monitor and record phone calls and the names and addresses on correspondence.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

