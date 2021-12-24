Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

The Fast and the Furry-ous: How mice made mincemeat of our Christmas

By Clare Johnston
December 24 2021, 10.00am
All set for Christmas? That's what Clare thought but the mice had other ideas.
All set for Christmas? That's what Clare thought but the mice had other ideas.

First they came for my decorative robins. Next they went for the bauble strings. Now those pesky mice have gone and put the little furry boot into our Christmas good and proper.

Our four-legged-no-longer-friends have been running amok in our attic, chewing up the insulation and generally making a nuisance of themselves as they tried to escape the cold.

Then things turned personal.

When December 1 arrived I looked out the ladder and merrily climbed the steps to my Christmas decorations.

Pride of place among them are my festive robins.

Correction. Pride of place among them, were my festive robins.

You can imagine first my surprise and then my dismay when I realised they had been mauled; their only crime seemingly that they taste interesting to mice.

They had little glittery bellies, and that’s when I learned mice like glitter.

I learned it again a few days later when we put our Christmas tree up and I reached into the bag of baubles that I had already brought down from the attic, only to find that their strings had been eaten.

Their glittery strings.

I spent the rest of the afternoon putting new ties on my baubles and calling those mice for everything under the sun.

Christmas decorations
Exhibit 1. My treasured Christmas robins, savaged.

I recorded a silly little short for my YouTube channel, naively believing this was the end of the Christmas carnage.

But the worst was yet to come. An orchestrated assault on Christmas.

Presents all bought – what could possibly go wrong?

There is only one saving grace here, because usually I wouldn’t get around to wrapping the kids’ gifts until Christmas Eve.

But this year, I thought I would buy myself some time by doing a little bit of wrapping every night of Christmas week.

Christmas shopping all done, I took myself off to the garage, where I keep the kids’ gifts in black plastic bags (which they always find and pretend they haven’t, and I always know and pretend I don’t).

When I went into the garage, took the sheet off that I use to cover what everyone knows is there, and looked into the bag I immediately smelt a mouse.

The first sign all was not well came when I lifted out a fleecey onesie for my eldest son.

The clear plastic wrapping around it had holes in it and some of the fleece was coming away.

Instinctively I leaned forward to sniff it and instantly regretted it.

A mouse had made its mark.

Mice have made mincemeat of my best-laid plans

Turned out the mice had made their mark (ones and twos) on a lot of things.

All the sweets, including a bumper bag of Jelly Beans (hope they get the teeth rot I feared my son would) had been eaten into.

Plastic wrapping covering video games and plastic gaming characters had been chewed.

Shirts had been peed on.. and then the really sad thing.

A beautiful puffy Ralph Lauren jacket (alright, I got it in TK Maxx) had been mauled and soiled.

I had bought it for my youngest son and I was so delighted with my bargain and the prospect of him looking so smart in it.

But those inconsiderate invaders had other plans.

I imagine them safely tucked away behind their mouse hole, giggling as they watch me cry out in despair at yet another disturbing discovery.

Well, tonight I’m having the last laugh – because there’s a new furry footman in town and he doesn’t take prisoners.

Allow me to introduce you to Bob. He arrived today with my sister for Christmas, and I don’t have to tell you where he’s sleeping.

‘Go ahead, make my day.’ Bob the cat.

Clare Johnston is a journalist, vlogger, author and mum. She is not a fan of mice.

OPINION: Who’s right on vaccine passports? A nightclub boss or a mum desperate for normality

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]