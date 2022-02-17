COURIER OPINION: Sarah Smith abusers are a stain on Scottish politics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COURIER OPINION: Sarah Smith abusers are a stain on Scottish politics

By The Courier
February 17 2022, 8.03pm Updated: February 17 2022, 10.25pm
Speaking out about the misogynistic abuse she received opened Sarah Smith up to even more misogynistic abuse - some of it from SNP politicians.
They really don’t do themselves any favours, do they?

When the BBC’s former Scotland editor Sarah Smith revealed she felt safer working in the USA than she did at home, the correct response might have been sympathy.

A decent person would surely feel regret that the political debate in Scotland has become so febrile that a female journalist felt unsafe because of the abuse and misogyny she’d been subjected to.

Sarah Smith during a Scottish Leaders’ debate in 2017.

Instead Sarah Smith appears to have opened the door to more of the same, from commentators who were only too keen to prove her point.

And this time the abusers were not just the keyboard warriors who have made the cybernat contingent such a toxic stew.

SNP politicians led the charge

SNP MSP James Dornan dismissed her concerns as “imaginary woes”.

Gavin Newlands, MP, liked a tweet suggesting Ms Smith was to blame and deserved the abuse directed at her.

Former SNP MP Phil Boswell described her as a “traitor to the highest metric within journalism”.

What a disgrace.

And what an example to set the for the sorry ranks of misogynistic abusers who joined the pile-on throughout the day.

What hope for indyref2?

Tensions that were stirred up during the 2014 referendum on Scottish independence still simmer very close to the surface.

Social media has spread and grown immeasurably since then.

It has amplified the voices of some of the worst people in society and encouraged people to act in ways which would never have been acceptable before.

As talk turns to another referendum there’s justifiable concern over the manner in which it would be conducted.

Politicians have a responsibility to lead by example.

And on the strength of this performance the country is in no fit state to re-open those old sores.

