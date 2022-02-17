Firefighters called to house fire on Dunfermline street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters were called to a street in Dunfermline on Thursday night following reports of a house fire.

The fire, which was reported to the emergency services at 9.02pm, broke out at a property on Campbell Street.

Fire crews arrived at the scene shortly after the blaze was reported and have now “made the area safe”.

No injuries were reported and fire crews left the street about half an hour later.

‘Initial reports of a fire’

Two appliances from the Dunfermline station were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Campbell Street after initial reports of a house fire at 9.02pm.

“Two appliances from Dunfermline were sent and made the area safe.

“We are no longer in attendance.”