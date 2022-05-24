COURIER OPINION: Church of Scotland gay marriage vote is a welcome step towards inclusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: Church of Scotland gay marriage vote is a welcome step towards inclusion

By The Courier
May 24 2022, 11.07am Updated: May 24 2022, 1.03pm
Gay marriage ceremonies may soon be taking place in the Church of Scotland.
The General Assembly of the Church of Scotland was first held in 1560, the year of the Scottish Reformation.

Over the centuries it has been a central pillar of Kirk life in Scotland, allowing for debate on key issues and providing clarity to clergy on matters of policy.

Yesterday, almost half a millennia on from its inception, that forum agreed to allow its ministers to conduct same-sex marriages within its walls.

Given how far gay rights have come in recent decades, the Kirk’s decision might seem worthy of little more than a shrug of the shoulders.

But it is far more momentous than that.

New Moderator of the Church of Scotland Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, left, is welcomed by his predecessor, Jim Wallace.
New Moderator of the Church of Scotland Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, left, is welcomed by his predecessor, Jim Wallace.

This is an organisation which provides succour and moral direction to hundreds of thousands of Scots every single week.

Its positioning on subjects such as this matters.

If the move to allow clergy to conduct gay marriages is indicative of a new, more inclusive phase in the life of the Church of Scotland, then that is to be welcomed.

Church of Scotland must now act on gay marriage vote

There will be those within the Kirk – and without – who will rue the Assembly’s decision.

Some will view it as a betrayal of doctrine.

Others will challenge it on personal grounds.

But great change such as this is never easy.

And if the Kirk is to remain relevant for the next 500 years it must properly reflect the society it ministers to.

It must also use its significant influence to heal division and end the marginalisation of different communities within that society.

The Assembly vote was a step along that road and the Kirk – which only confirmed its first openly gay minister less than 20 years ago – deserves praise for taking it.

It now must walk the walk of tolerance and show there is real substance to the bold, enlightened and compassionate stance it has adopted.





