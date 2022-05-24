Dundee local wins £1000 by binning litter – could you be next to claim a prize?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A recent McDonald’s and LitterLotto partnership saw 28,000 pieces of litter binned in Dundee and one local received a prize of £1000. But there’s still more to be done – and more prizes to win. Here’s what you need to know.

Earlier this month, Dundee McDonald’s restaurants solidified their commitment to keeping Dundee’s streets clean. How? By partnering with LitterLotto and Scottish reporter Eilidh Barbour to bring an exciting competition to the city.

One Dundee local wins £1000 jackpot

The rules were simple. Dundonians were encouraged to download the LitterLotto app, snap a photo of themselves binning litter and upload it onto the app. By doing so, they would be entered into a limited-time prize draw.

Now one lucky local has scooped the jackpot of £1,000 after binning three items in one go.

Shona Finlay from Dundee said: “I was delighted to receive the call from LitterLotto to say that I had won the jackpot! It felt great to be rewarded for doing something positive for the Dundee community and the environment – and ironically, I was binning a lost lottery ticket! I will definitely continue using the LitterLotto app and encouraging friends and family to get involved too.”

Nick McPartland, Dundee McDonald’s franchisee, said: “We are so pleased that the people of Dundee got involved with the LitterLotto competition – and we’re especially thrilled that one lucky winner now has an extra £1000 in their pocket!”

Keep winning with LitterLotto in Dundee

Shona may have walked away with the prize draw of £1000 this time, but the prizes haven’t run out yet. You could be next!

Locals can still download the LitterLotto app to be in with a chance of winning other prizes, including a nationwide jackpot of £10,000 and instant £5 wins, too.

Aftab Hussein, customer experience lead at McDonald’s Reform Street, said: “The Dundee LitterLotto competition has been great! Since we started, I’ve been encouraging customers to download the app and get involved. So far, the response has been really positive – it’s so easy to use and provides an incentive for people to bin their litter as they leave the restaurant.

“I’ve been showing people how to use it and in doing so I’ve been a lucky winner myself, with three £5 instant wins in the past week!

“It’s a great initiative and will really help us to keep the areas around the restaurant tidy, whilst helping us to engage and interact positively with our customers.”

How McDonald’s Reform Street helps keep Dundee clean

The McDonald’s Reform Street team was inspired by the competition to take their regular litter picking walks a step further – or in fact, four miles further. They organised a litter pick from the roundabout at the entrance of Dundee down to the V&A, collecting many bags of litter along the way.

And the litter-picking isn’t over now that a winner has claimed the £1000 jackpot.

Nick McPartland said: “For over 40 years, McDonald’s has been committed to tackling rubbish on the UK’s streets. Partnering with Litter Lotto was a great way to encourage locals to get involved and to spread a little joy with the promise of a cash prize.”

Going forward, Dundee’s McDonald’s restaurants will continue their litter clearing efforts as always.

It’s also hoped that Dundee residents and visitors will continue to play their part too – especially after getting so involved with the initial campaign.

Simon Jacobs, Lord of Litter at LitterLotto said: “This campaign has been exciting for us, as it’s our first time using our geo-fencing technology to localise prize draws.

“Dundee has provided a fantastic start with just over 1200 Dundonians downloading the LitterLotto app across the campaign, and more than 28,000 photos of binned litter!

“We hope that this litter-picking spree will continue in Dundee, keeping the beautiful city clean.”

Help McDonald’s keep Dundee’s streets clean and download LitterLotto for your chance to win the next prize.