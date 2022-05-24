Fife hospital patients allowed two visitors as Covid rules ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife hospital patients allowed two visitors as Covid rules ease

By Emma Duncan
May 24 2022, 11.19am Updated: May 24 2022, 1.02pm
The Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Patients in hospitals in Fife will be allowed two visitors a day as Covid rules are eased.

Various rules have been in place since the start of the pandemic, with visiting banned at its height.

More recently, NHS Fife has limited visitors to one per patient, but this will be changed to two from Wednesday.

Health board chiefs say this is now possible due to a fall in number of patients with the virus in Fife hospitals.

Two-metre distancing remains in place so a limit of one person will be enforced where this cannot be accommodated.

In those cases patients will be allowed two guests but at different times.

Essential visiting will continue in wards or areas where people are being treated for Covid. This includes visiting relatives who are receiving end of life care and supporting those with mental health issues, learning disability autism or dementia.

In children’s, neonatal and maternity wards, any children visiting a hospital must be the sibling of those receiving care.

The Adamson Hospital in Cupar.

Janette Owens, NHS Fife’s director of nursing, said: “Visits from loved ones are really beneficial for patients’ recovery and we’re committed to making visiting as safe, open and accessible as possible.

“We know allowing only one visitor at a time has been difficult for some patients, and indeed for their families, however, this was essential in helping us reduce the opportunity for clusters of Covid to develop in our hospitals.

“As we ease these restrictions, strict hygiene and distancing measures will remain in place to help us minimise the risk to patients and healthcare staff.

“The fact that we are seeing fewer clusters in our hospitals has been greatly helped by visitors adhering to the measures in place on the use face coverings and hand washing, and we’re very pleased to be in a position where we can ease visiting restrictions once more.”

Continued safety measures

Visitors are asked to regularly apply hand sanitiser, wear a surgical face mask and test for Covid beforehand. Kits are free to those visiting hospitals.

People are also not allowed to bring in presents such as flowers, food parcels or balloons.

Anyone who has recently been sick, had diarrhoea, or any cold and flu symptoms should not visit a hospital, even if they test negative for Covid.







