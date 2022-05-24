Opening date for new B&M Glenrothes store revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Retail giant B&M has announced the opening date of its new Glenrothes store and garden centre.

The outlet on Flemington Road will replace the old store on the same street – which is set to close on July 9.

The new shop will be located in the old Buzz Bingo hall just yards from the old one.

The company bought the site in January 2021.

The new B&M will open at 9am on August 2 and is expected to create 60 full and part-time jobs.

The shop will sell a range of goods including groceries, toiletries, toys and DIY supplies, along with garden goods.

A B&M spokesperson said: “We wanted a bigger and better store for our customers, giving them even more big branded products.

“We hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store, we’re really excited to get the doors open.”