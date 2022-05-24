Bulgarian drink-driver in Fife thought having a few beers was ‘perfectly acceptable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bulgarian drink-driver in Fife thought having a few beers was ‘perfectly acceptable’

By Jamie McKenzie
May 24 2022, 11.30am Updated: May 24 2022, 1.20pm
Krasimir Popov appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
A Bulgarian drink driver caught at more than three times the limit on a Fife road claims he thought it was OK to drink a few beers and drive as this was “perfectly acceptable” in more “familiar cultures”.

Krasimir Popov, 59, was stopped by police after being seen very slowly attempting to carry out a three-point turn in a Renault Clio in Lumphinnans.

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Maher told Dunfermline Sheriff Court: “He (a witness) heard the engine being excessively revved and saw the car moving in what was described as a juddering fashion.

“Mr Popov was found to be sat in the driver’s side in what is described as a state of disorientation.

“When the witness attempted to engage with him he seemed of the view that Mr Popov was clearly intoxicated as his speech was slurred and eyes glazed.”

Popov appeared from custody and admitted the drink-driving charge.

He pled guilty to driving a car on Ochil View, Lumphinnans, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath was 79 mics/22, on February 24 this year.

Cultural differences

Defence lawyer Christopher Large said: “Mr Popov realised this was a foolish act and while ignorance of the law is no defence, he tells me he felt perfectly sober and had consumed a few beers.

“And in cultures he is familiar (with), being from Bulgaria, he thought this was a perfectly acceptable amount to drive with.”

Mr Large said his client had a “misunderstanding” of culture.

The solicitor said his client, of Allan Park in Hill of Beath, had been working at a factory near Glenrothes but has been on sick pay since January after suffering a violent attack.

Sheriff Susan Duff fined Popov £500 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

Popov also previously admitted a separate offence of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by acting aggressively, shouting and screaming towards a woman and threatening her with violence, on May 3 this year.

Sentence has been adjourned until June 22 for the production of a background report and Popov was released on bail.

