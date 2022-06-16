LYNNE HOGGAN: Water balloons, barbecues and rain on warm pavements – is Scottish summer finally here?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

LYNNE HOGGAN: Water balloons, barbecues and rain on warm pavements – is Scottish summer finally here?

By Lynne Hoggan
June 16 2022, 4.31pm Updated: June 16 2022, 5.58pm
Lynne and her pals, and back when a Scottish summer meant a race to the swing park.
Lynne and her pals, and back when a Scottish summer meant a race to the swing park.

The need to go to a beer garden, that sweet smell of BBQ food and freshly cut grass.

Is summer finally here?

The signs are all pointing that way.

In Scotland, when the sun appears, we have to do all of these stereotypical things.

Because if we don’t it means we haven’t fully embraced that strange, big, yellow thing in the sky.

So the meat aisle in the supermarket is absolutely hoaching with people and you’re lucky if you can bag a packet of sausages by 6pm.

Suddenly everybody in Scotland is much cheerier.

And it’s great we have so many local beer garden areas now, where you can go for some food and a wee drink.

A trip down memory lane

Sunny days bring back memories of going to my local shop and spending 30p on a packet of water balloons, then running in and out of the house to fill them up.

Remember your mum shouting ‘this will be the last time’?

That was usually your sign to sneak in another couple of trips to the tap before she completely lost it.

Mischievous? Our Lynne? No chance.

I had a very close circle of pals back then. Most of them I’m still friends with today.

And I read something the other day which made me quite sad:

One day we must have gone out and played with our friends for the last time without knowing it was the last time.

I still have old photos of us hanging around draped in Adidas, Kappa and Nike Air Max.

Before hair straighteners became popular, the frizz was quite incredible.

Thank God for cheap hairspray that made your hair so solid it would barely move.

And while we are on this trip down memory lane, what does the word petrichor mean to you?

Lynne Hoggan and her friends.

Maybe you haven’t heard of it but I guarantee you’ll know the smell.

It’s the unique earthy scent of rain hitting warm pavement.

And that for me is the smell of Scottish summer.

Because let’s be honest, it may be sunny but the rain is never too far away.

Local inspiration for Father’s Day

With it being Father’s Day this weekend, remember it’s good to shop local.

The supermarket is fine for the last minute ‘Best Dad’ mugs and socks.

But think about the little shops, cafes, delis and activities where you live.

Here’s a few of my favourite spots for inspiration.

Auchterlarder in Auchterarder is doing Father’s Day boxes that you can build yourself with cheeses, wine, nibbles, etc.

71 Brewing in Dundee has a sale on beer bundles at the moment, perfect for a sunny weekend. They deliver locally too.

For someone who loves a bit of adventure, how about a rock climbing voucher for The Canyoning Company, Dunkeld. Something a bit different eh?

And finally for some filthy scran (because Dad isn’t watching the calories this weekend) The Bulldog Frog Perth has an Instagram page to drool over.

Wish your dad a happy father’s day from me and you can thank me later.

You can hear more from Lynne Hoggan on Pure Radio, from 10am Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 1pm.

LYNNE HOGGAN: It’s a kid’s birthday party – not an Instagram moment

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]