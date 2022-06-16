LYNNE HOGGAN: Water balloons, barbecues and rain on warm pavements – is Scottish summer finally here?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The need to go to a beer garden, that sweet smell of BBQ food and freshly cut grass.

Is summer finally here?

The signs are all pointing that way.

In Scotland, when the sun appears, we have to do all of these stereotypical things.

Because if we don’t it means we haven’t fully embraced that strange, big, yellow thing in the sky.

So the meat aisle in the supermarket is absolutely hoaching with people and you’re lucky if you can bag a packet of sausages by 6pm.

Suddenly everybody in Scotland is much cheerier.

And it’s great we have so many local beer garden areas now, where you can go for some food and a wee drink.

A trip down memory lane

Sunny days bring back memories of going to my local shop and spending 30p on a packet of water balloons, then running in and out of the house to fill them up.

Remember your mum shouting ‘this will be the last time’?

That was usually your sign to sneak in another couple of trips to the tap before she completely lost it.

I had a very close circle of pals back then. Most of them I’m still friends with today.

And I read something the other day which made me quite sad:

One day we must have gone out and played with our friends for the last time without knowing it was the last time.

I still have old photos of us hanging around draped in Adidas, Kappa and Nike Air Max.

Before hair straighteners became popular, the frizz was quite incredible.

Thank God for cheap hairspray that made your hair so solid it would barely move.

And while we are on this trip down memory lane, what does the word petrichor mean to you?

Maybe you haven’t heard of it but I guarantee you’ll know the smell.

It’s the unique earthy scent of rain hitting warm pavement.

And that for me is the smell of Scottish summer.

Because let’s be honest, it may be sunny but the rain is never too far away.

Local inspiration for Father’s Day

With it being Father’s Day this weekend, remember it’s good to shop local.

The supermarket is fine for the last minute ‘Best Dad’ mugs and socks.

But think about the little shops, cafes, delis and activities where you live.

Here’s a few of my favourite spots for inspiration.

Auchterlarder in Auchterarder is doing Father’s Day boxes that you can build yourself with cheeses, wine, nibbles, etc.

71 Brewing in Dundee has a sale on beer bundles at the moment, perfect for a sunny weekend. They deliver locally too.

For someone who loves a bit of adventure, how about a rock climbing voucher for The Canyoning Company, Dunkeld. Something a bit different eh?

And finally for some filthy scran (because Dad isn’t watching the calories this weekend) The Bulldog Frog Perth has an Instagram page to drool over.

Wish your dad a happy father’s day from me and you can thank me later.

You can hear more from Lynne Hoggan on Pure Radio, from 10am Monday to Friday and on Saturday from 1pm.