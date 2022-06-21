COURIER OPINION: The onus is on MPs to engineer a rail strike solution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
COURIER OPINION: The onus is on MPs to engineer a rail strike solution

By The Courier
June 21 2022, 11.17am Updated: June 21 2022, 11.43am
Hundreds of passengers in Tayside and Fife face travel chaos as the dispute over pay, job and conditions brings the vast majority of the network to a standstill. Picture: Shutterstock.

Nobody wants to see Scotland’s train network brought to a standstill – not least the passengers who rely on this essential service.

Students on the way to graduations, patients attending local hospital appointments, commuters on their way to the office – all will suffer with no trains.

While the industrial action is officially limited to today, Thursday and Saturday it is likely the ripple effects will mean disruption all week.

Hundreds of passengers in Tayside and Fife face travel chaos as the dispute over pay, job and conditions brings the vast majority of the network to a standstill.

A skeleton service will limp on in parts of the country but none of these trains will serve Perth, Dundee or stations in Fife or Angus.

Rail strikes are leaving stations across the country empty – and people begging for a solution. Photo by Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock.

RMT members at Network Rail include guards, catering staff, signallers and track maintenance workers.

They put the blame on a cost- of-living crisis coming on top of decades of cuts, with promises of more to come.

‘Crazy’ strike

Meanwhile, Network Rail bosses and the UK Government attack the “crazy” strike for the effect it will have on a range of communities.

Scottish Government minister Jenny Gilruth recently took heavy flak for her handling of a separate disagreement with ScotRail train drivers.

The limited timetable introduced as part of that dispute brought frustration in spades, but what would passengers in Scotland give for the same kind of service this week when stations will stand empty and trains motionless?

The ScotRail dispute appears to have reached a positive outcome, while travel across the UK this week seems anything but.

The onus remains on the UK Government to encourage a solution to these rail strikes before what is already a bad situation spirals into something worse.

