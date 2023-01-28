GILLIAN LORD: The brilliant movie Tar is a spotlight on us

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GILLIAN LORD: The brilliant movie Tar is a spotlight on us

By Gillian Lord
January 28 2023, 8.00am
The brilliant film, Tar, starring Cate Blanchett, raises compelling questions for our times.
The brilliant film, Tar, starring Cate Blanchett, raises compelling questions for our times.

Every so often a movie comes along that really gets you thinking. For me, it’s Todd Field’s Tar.

It’s compelling, thought-provoking and utterly absorbing, not least because of the questions it raises about our times.

While Cate Blanchett gives arguably the most brilliant performance of her career, the clever layers of meaning in Tar throw light on sexual manipulation, abuse of power, women in male-dominated professions and the power of social media.

Power of social media

It’s not the main focus of this clever character study – there are so many layers to this film – but the role of social media is interesting.

Social media has profoundly changed our social and political landscape.

The fictitious character Lydia Tar is, when we meet her, one of the most successful classical conductors in the world, at the peak of her career.

She is a potential target for prejudice too. She’s powerful, sometimes ruthlessly so, she’s opinionated, she’s a lesbian. She shares an adopted daughter, a little girl, with her partner, Sharon.

And then, at the height of her success, Lydia is exposed for (probably sexually) exploiting aspirant young female conductors. Not only that, but she seems to heartlessly discard them once she loses interest.

Downfall in free fall

Her downfall goes into free fall and social media rises against her. Then an edited clip of a passionate argument she gave at a Julliard masterclass appears. The edits, out of context, look even more damning in the court of online public opinion.

While the character of Lydia Tar, and the film, merit hours of discussion, the out-take from the Julliard lecture fascinated me.

Essentially, Lydia’s soliloquy was about whether you ‘cancel’ or disregard an artist because you don’t like their lifestyle or apparent belief system, and ignore the greatness of their art (Bach, in this case).

We know how quickly a social media storm can happen. There was a pile-on last weekend, after Dundee’s Transgender rights rally in protest at Westminster’s attempts to block Holyrood’s gender recognition reforms.

Transgender rights rally

Cllr Lynne Short, the long-standing councillor for Maryfield, made a speech in support of transgender rights recognition.

Referencing a trip to Auschwitz, she said “you understand why we have protective characteristics, because some people were experimented on because of disabilities, or because of their sexual preferences, or just because they weren’t the right party.”

Lynne Short, pictured here having her head shaved in support of Terrence Higgins Trust, the UK’s leading HIV and sexual health charity.

Furious online voices called for Cllr Short’s resignation. And her message? About compassion, human rights, tolerance and acceptance? That got lost in the noise.

Cancel culture

And then there’s cancel culture. One of the earliest examples was an American communications executive, Justine Sacco.

She had just 170 followers when she tweeted before take-off on a flight to Cape Town in December 2013.

“Going to Africa,” she tweeted. “Hope I don’t get AIDS. Just kidding. I’m white!” By the time she landed, her life, and career, were in ruins. The content of her Tweet aside, this is power of the court of social media.

Public shaming

In 2015 British journalist Jon Ronson, intrigued by the rise of this new form of public punishment, wrote a book, So You Have Been Publicly Shamed. It’s worth reading, even nearly a decade later.

Before Twitter, state-sanctioned public shaming was phased out by both the United States and the UK in the 19th Century. Today’s social media is uncharted territory.

Public figures face constant online abuse. But money and power seemingly helps shield some from life-destroying consequences.

Trump and Musk

Donald Trump, not known for considered Tweets, is still with us. Elon Musk is also still with us. He faced global outrage in 2018 when he referred to the British diver, one of the rescuers of the 12 boys and their coach trapped in a flooded Thai cave as a “pedo guy”. This after Musk’s offer of a mini-submarine to help with the rescue was rejected.

Now Musk owns Twitter.

Elon Musk.

A study by Yale University, published last year, showed how social media has profoundly influenced our behaviour online. And let’s face it, that’s where so much of today’s conversations are.

The study found social media’s algorithm encourages us to amplify our outrage online as this makes us more ‘popular’.

We get more ‘likes’ and ‘shares’, code for acceptance and approval. In short, angry words make us friends, admittedly with people we’re unlikely to meet.

Yale researchers studied 12.7 million tweets from more than 7000 users. The conclusion?

Outrage and likes

“Social media’s incentives are changing the tone of our political conversations online,” Yale’s William Brady was quoted as saying. He’s the author of the study and led the research.

They also found a troubling link between social media and political polarisation. Members of more extreme political groups expressed more outrage than moderate thinkers, but moderate thinkers were more likely to be influenced by the social media reward system.

The Yale study found social media users become more outspoken for ‘likes’.

Moral outrage is also a force for much good. But against the social media algorithm of instant reward and punishment, it can also motivate us towards dark, destructive behaviour.

Social media’s influence on our lives is arguably unparalleled. It also leaves us wide open to manipulation. Take the evidence of Russian bots influencing Brexit, and arguably election outcomes. Take Cambridge Analytica.

What if…

Yet, here’s a thought. What if, by raging on social media to harvest likes and ‘friends’, you are helping to distract away from good people trying to do good things, while messages are lost in the shouting?

But, back to Tar, and the scene at Julliard. That it was used as a social media weapon, out of context, was cheap and unfair. Like so many online attacks.

That’s the thing about social media, it blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. Facts often take a back seat.

As for Tar, it’s a film about much more than this. You should see it.

