COURIER OPINION: Big Noise Douglas needs clarity on its future

Less than a fortnight ago the writing was on the wall for Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise programme.

First, Dundee City Council confirmed it could not continue to fund the Big Noise Douglas scheme.

Then the same hammer blow hit the Torry offshoot in Aberdeen.

The future of the scheme – which has helped countless young people to grow their confidence through music – looked bleak until an 11th-hour intervention by the Scottish Government came up with £1.5 million of funding.

The celebrations that followed were long and, appropriately, noisy.

But as Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden points out in today’s Courier, there are questions that remain unanswered about the future of the programme.

Is the intervention simply a stay of execution for a year – or is Big Noise here to stay?

Many who have benefited from the programme will hope it is the latter.

The upsides of Big Noise are clear.

Clarity on its long-term future would be greatly appreciated.