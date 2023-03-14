JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes has as much right to free speech as Gary Lineker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes has as much right to free speech as Gary Lineker

By Jim Spence
March 14 2023, 2.31pm Updated: March 14 2023, 3.46pm
Gary Lineker and Kate Forbes have both run into opposition over their views.

Kate Forbes and Gary Lineker may inhabit different worlds but they have something in common.

The SNP leadership hopeful and the BBC Match of the Day presenter have both been testing the limits of tolerance of their opponents.

Lineker has now been restored to duty after the decision to suspend him for his social media comments on immigration.

Having agreed to abide by current BBC guidelines he’ll ca’ canny on Twitter until Director General Tim Davie instigates a review of directions which are a bigger mess than football’s handball law.

I once unsuccessfully tried to use Gary Lineker in my defence when I too fell foul of the BBC guidelines on impartiality.

During the independence referendum, on a couple of occasions I expressed support for the Yes side, while Lineker had been calling on Scots to stay in the Union.

My boss at BBC Scotland phoned to gently chide me and inform me that I was breaching the Beeb’s impartiality rules, and could I please cease forthwith.

When I said that Lineker was banging the drum for the No team he pointed out that I was bumping my gums on a BBC Twitter account, whereas he was doing so on his own account.

Free speech was behind my BBC departure

He was drawing the distinction between me as a staff employee and him as a freelance contractor.

Sure you can pundit, Gary Lineker, but can you rock a duffel coat like Jim Spence?

I doubted anyone was being converted to independence by someone like me who usually reported on dodgy offside decisions and chalked off goals. But I had a choice to accept the rules or face the consequences.

I was small beer compared to Gary Lineker. And I didn’t have the cushion of a £1.3 million salary and a few million more in the bank to fall back on. So I accepted the edict from on high.

Indeed one of the reasons I made the financially daft decision to leave BBC early was that I wanted to be able to freely express my views on a host of matters, which I couldn’t do as an employee.

Critics of the Lineker decision argue BBC didn’t apply the same rules to Sir Alan Sugar who is also employed hosting The Apprentice, and who has previously tweeted criticism of Union leader Mick Lynch.

They’ve also questioned whether if the disapproving comments on government immigration policy had been supportive instead of hostile, would he still have been suspended?

Lineker and Forbes – two sides of intolerance coin

The question of free speech and the right to voice beliefs has also plagued Kate Forbes, who seems to be emerging as the most popular leadership candidate among the SNP rank and file.

That is to the chagrin of some in the party who find her religious views repugnant and out of kilter with a modern world.

She has endured disparagement from those who feel that some of her opinions, shaped by her Free Church membership, should bar her from being party leader.

Kate Forbes is just trying to speak freely, as was Gary Lineker, says Jim Spence. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Meantime, there’s no such censure for the other two candidates from the progressives whose views and opinions, some argue, appear to be formed by the latest fads and trends on issues like gender reform.

Some might also argue that these views are quasi-religious in themselves, and no less controversial than those of Forbes.

Both Lineker and Forbes are victims of different sides of the intolerance coin.

The inability to accept that someone is entitled to a different point of view is dangerous, but not half as menacing as the refusal to allow them to air their views or hold down a job because of them.

Lineker has won his initial battle.

Forbes may face a tougher fight against much more determined opponents than BBC management.

