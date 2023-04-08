COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?

The images of police tents outside the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon were beamed around the world.

Police outside home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.
By Courier Opinion

Already rocked by the fractious leadership contest, events took an astonishing turn this week.

Her husband’s arrest and 11-hour questioning is connected to a financial probe of party finances.

Peter Murrell, the party’s former chief executive, was released without charge but investigations continue.

The party’s head office was raided too.

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell pictured in May 2016.

Mr Murrell had only just resigned in a damaging row over the accurate number of members.

It was 30,000 fewer than they had let on, leading to concerns about the leadership election process.

Why leave now?

Then yesterday it emerged the firm which audits the SNP’s accounts has resigned.

Johnston Carmichael, which has offices across Scotland, including Dundee and Perth, had been “reviewing its client portfolio”.

The question is why leave now?

First Minister Humza Yousaf has an unenviable job of keeping the Scottish Government running through this while his party is in disarray at the top.

First Minister Humza Yousaf.

For evidence of that, look no further than what MPs and MSPs are saying in his own party.

The Courier spoke to several on and off the record.

It is clear SNP veterans are spooked and appear to be pushing as much distance now between them and the party’s former power couple.

They have a Labour Party approaching in the rear-view mirror, a possible by-election in Rutherglen to contend with, a police investigation and a country to run.

In 1997, Labour famously said things can only get better.

For the SNP right now, that slogan does not ring true.

