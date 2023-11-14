JIM SPENCE: My warning to well-meaning pro-Palestine protestors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: My warning to well-meaning pro-Palestine protestors

There’s a reason politicians are careful who they’re photographed with.

Thousands march in London in solidarity with Palestine. Image: Vuk Valcic/Shutterstock.
Thousands march in London in solidarity with Palestine. Image: Vuk Valcic/Shutterstock.
By Jim Spence

The company we keep can say a lot about us.

That’s why the majority of well-meaning folk on the pro-Palestine marches should be paying closer attention to those they walk beside.

There’s a reason politicians are careful who they’re photographed with.

Being snapped with nefarious characters can come back to haunt them in future – and those marching alongside folk calling for death to Jews and the destruction of Israel should exercise caution.

If you walk beside such people – whether they’re simply useful fools, ignorant of history or full of the banality of evil – then you leave yourself open to accusations of guilt by association.

Braverman’s intervention

Suella Braverman, sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as home secretary, was wrong to call the march for Palestine a hate march although there was clearly a fair amount of hate on display.

I believe firmly in democracy and the right to protest so I’m not in favour of banning marches.

I am in favour, however, of dealing very firmly with those who break the law while on them and there’s no doubt hate laws were well and truly transgressed by a substantial minority last Saturday.

You can be as disingenuous as you like but when you walk with those carrying placards and posters which clearly call for violence against others, in this case Jews and Israel, or when you’re sharing spaces with those folk who are shouting obscenities and threats about others, don’t be surprised if you’re classed as being in league with their views.

Axed Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

We’ve been very fortunate in this neck of the woods that Orange marches are a rarity; in fact in Dundee I think I may have seen only two in my lifetime.

However, those of a Catholic persuasion in the west coast where they’re a regular occurrence are left in no doubt that such marches are a display of triumphalism over them.

A reminder that they’re seen by the marchers as second class citizens.

Similarly when those of the Jewish faith watch hundreds of thousands in a march which contains a voluble and significant number of protestors shouting slogans and waving placards which threaten them, then given their tragic history it’s understandable a deep primeval fear is awakened.

Thousands protest in London calling for ceasefire in war between Israel and Hamas. Image: Shutterstock.

Braverman – who tapped into the fears, genuine or otherwise, of some people on a number of issues – proved incapable of framing her messages in a way which garnered widespread sympathy or understanding.

So lumping together everyone who had just cause to be horrified at the deaths of innocent civilians in Gaza as hate marchers was brash and thoughtless.

Incapable of nuance

As a senior politician she and others have a duty to be mindful of language which can give those with easily vexed minds a reason to rabble rouse.

Similarly the jibe that actually got her sacked, that homelessness could be a lifestyle choice, was also a rash and thoughtless phrase.

Those who work with homeless folk may have surmised she meant that some among them struggle to settle into regular accommodation given their chaotic lifestyles, but to phrase it in the hard-hearted manner she did was a grim and Dickensian way to communicate her thoughts.

Similarly her opinion that the Met police were guilty of two-tier policing found some supporters but was poorly communicated.

Her view that certain groups have been treated more favourably than others by the police was always going to result in agreement or discord dependant on tribal loyalties.

But her inability to express it without any nuance marked her out as a politician incapable of understanding life’s very varied complexities.

More from Opinion

Would you approach a shoplifter if you saw them in action? Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: I came face-to-face with a shoplifter and didn't know what to do
Olympia pool exterior
STEVE FINAN: Olympia fire safety guidance neglect only strengthens argument for full inquiry
CGI image of the Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Eden Project will bring huge change of fortune to Dundee
3
Suella Braverman and Rishi Sunak in "happier times". Image: PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Rishi Sunak's re-shuffle isn't just papering over cracks, it's painting over mould
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Winkie The Pigeon animal statues column Picture shows; Winkie The Pigeon. Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. Date; 08/11/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: Winkie the Pigeon is welcome addition to the weird and wonderful animals…
Health Secretary Michael Matheson.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Michael Matheson iPad saga is sign of deeper problems around SNP government
3
Chief executives of Fife, Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus councils. Image: DC Thomson design
STEVE FINAN: How will councils survive tax freeze? Try cutting chief executives' salaries
7
Fires were started again in Kirkton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Kirkton rioters given free pass by Holyrood hierarchy’s naïve liberal agenda
15
Andrew and his brother Ross in New York. Image: Andrew Batchelor
ANDREW BATCHELOR: The surprising connections between Dundee and New York City
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB fireworks column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird fireworks column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Ditching Dundee displays doesn't make Bonfire Night any safer, so why not…
4

Conversation