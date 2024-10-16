STEVE FINAN: Council must force action on crumbling Dundee tenements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Council must force action on crumbling Dundee tenements

"There are chimney stacks all over the city, the flaunching on top of them, and brickwork, is falling to pieces."

Tenement flats on Blackness Road in Dundee during demolition.
Tenement flats on Blackness Road in Dundee during demolition.
By Steve Finan

When you’re in town, not just the centre but any street where there are older buildings, do you look up?

In places there are weeds, grass, bushes – even what looks like tree saplings – growing out of the stonework.

One day, you might feel the weight of that stonework.

Because any plant life growing between stones is a sign the mortar is crumbling.

It’s a vicious circle. Mortar falls out, water gets in and freezes, expanding as it does and forcing stones or bricks apart, letting more moisture in, and more flyblown seeds.

Gutters choked with weeds in Dundee. Image: Jack McKeown.

Part of the problem is that since the once-ubiquitous coal fires stopped being used, everyone stopped thinking about what’s left up on the roof.

There are chimney stacks all over the city, the flaunching on top of them, and brickwork, that is falling to pieces.

Chimney sweeps used to alert people to this, and dealt with it on their regular visits, or would tell you a roofer or brickie was needed.

But some roofs now go decades without anyone looking closely at them.

We stopped using chimneys, but the wind, rain, sunshine and frost didn’t stop.

Any roofer will tell you this. Indeed, roofers are enjoying a boom time – try getting hold of one!

A lot of chimney stacks still have old TV aerials attached. These vibrate in the wind which – over the years – shakes out more mortar.

The city council carries out regular maintenance on the roofs of their properties because they know a building owner has a legal duty to maintain their property.

The bigger problem is sandstone tenements, often with flats owned by private landlords, who don’t want to spend on roof maintenance.

In any case, getting all the owners and landlords in a close to pay their share of fixing even a small problem is like herding cats.

Young people in a starter flat as a short-term first step on the property ladder won’t spend money that might only benefit future owners.

There’s a link to an app on the council’s website to help organise shared repairs, though the app charges a fee.

But it’s willingness to act at all that’s the real problem.

And all this will only get worse and more expensive to rectify – and more dangerous to passers-by – as buildings get older and older.

It’s a timebomb.

Council should step in on Dundee flat repairs

The council could take a lead on this to a greater degree than is currently happening.

It will require hard graft, organisation, an effective communications programme, and possibly enforcement action.

It will not be easy, and no one will ever give thanks for it.

But this is a good example of a local problem that is more important, though much less eye-catching, than the party political intrigues councillors too often choose to talk about.

This is what a local authority must concern itself with, because no one else will.

This is the sort of thing councillors should be focused on if they doing the job properly.

Not national issues, not esoteric political theory, not partisan party strategy – things that make people’s everyday lives better and safer.

