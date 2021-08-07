Walk on the wild side: The animals and visitors at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre

For decades and up to the present day Camperdown Wildlife Centre has been one of the go-to days out for locals and tourists from further afield.

With a range of animals, the childhood memories of petting the goats or watching the bears never fade, so today we’ve taken a look at the wildlife centre over the years.

In the early 1960s, the children’s zoo at Camperdown was already a massive hit with youngsters enjoying getting up close and personal with the wildlife.

Here, a group enjoy feeding and petting one of the goats at the small petting zoo in May 1969.

With popularity continuing to increase, Dundee District Council agreed on plans to expand the children’s zoo and create a learning and development centre within Camperdown Park in the early ’70s.

One of the main driving forces behind the improvements was artist and wildlife enthusiast Alf Robertson, who helped develop the new zoo and continued his work until his retirement in 1985.

Below, Alf shows off just one of the unique animals the zoo was home to in May 1972, as pupils from Tulloch Primary School in Perth get up close and personal with a wallaby.

Siblings David and Susan Herd make friends with two of the donkeys at Camperdown Park in October 1982, below.

The newest arrivals were very gently encouraged into their homes at Camperdown as two Timber Wolf cubs moved in back in October 1985.

Six-month-old Bonnie and Clyde were released into their own enclosure after being named by Mrs Webster from Dundee, who won a competition in the Evening Telegraph.

A conservation officer at the centre, George Reid, said of the operation to move the two to a permanent home: “We didn’t have any problems moving them, but the reindeer in the next enclosure looked a bit worried.”

The centre was home to bear Jeremy who resided in the park until her (yes, her) death in 1991, when she was put down for medical reasons at the age of 25.

Below, children can be seen looking into Jeremy’s enclosure in August 1986.

It wasn’t just the children who were excited about life at the centre in August 1986, as adults crowded round Goldie the lion cub, almost pushing kids out the way to get a closer look and the chance of a cuddle.

Proving that reindeers aren’t just for Christmas, Camperdown Mr Reid feeds two of the park’s newest attractions in June 1985.



The main purposes of zoos and wildlife centres has always been research and, of course, breeding.

Two of the cutest new arrivals, lynx cubs, are being shown off here in July 1987.

These orphan cygnets were enjoying a cuddle with visitors to Camperdown Wildlife Centre, below.

Andrew, Kirsty and Alasdair Inglis from Kinross were making sure the baby swans stayed still as the photographer took this snap in August 1984.

Making their debut at The Wildlife Centre were a pair of rare snowy owls.

The birds, once prevalent in Scotland, were so scarce the centre had to import the newcomers from a private collection in England.

Donna Rorke of Carnoustie meets the new arrivals here in April 1990.

Connor Neil was proving he wasn’t scared as he held a snake as part of Creepy Crawly Week at the wildlife centre in July 1998.

At just five years old, I am sure Connor was a lot braver than some of the adults who attended the event.

One youngster who didn’t look quite as impressed with her choice of animal was Colette Robbie, who is seen with an owl at Camperdown in April 1995.

It is hard to decided what is cuter in the image below, as Alexandria Ferrie holds on to a little duckling and even gives it a little peck on the head in April 1994.

Showing just how big peacocks really are, this beautiful bird shows off to visitors on top of one of the park’s enclosures in May 1993.

Both the toddler and the parents look equally impressed.