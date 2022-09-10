A fixed anchor in a storm-tossed world: The Queen was part of all our lives By Neil Drysdale September 10 2022, 6.00am 0 comments Neil Drysdale has been paying tribute to the late Queen's 70 years on the throne. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags aberfan death Second World War The Queen Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Past Times James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the… 0 Fife archaeology: Hopes that latest dig will 'sharpen dates' for East Lomond hill fort 0 The Queen's childhood: Meet the young girl who made sandcastles at Glamis and loved… 0 In pictures: The night Braeview Academy went up in flames 0 Read the touching childhood letter that showed the Queen's love for Glamis Castle Ian Campbell: Hall of fame honour for late Dunfermline wrestler who stole show on… Memories of a forgotten war: Search for relatives of Korean war victims 0 Michael Colliery pit disaster: 55 years on from the darkest day in Fife’s mining… 0 In pictures: Why closure of Groucho's marked end of an era for Dundee music… Voices of the dead echo through new book on Fifer Harry Goodsir and Franklin… 0 More from The Courier Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to… 0 Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain 0 Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit 0 Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in… 0
Conversation