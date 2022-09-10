St Andrews athletics track: Closure to be reviewed amid overwhelming opposition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Andrews athletics track: Closure to be reviewed amid overwhelming opposition

By Claire Warrender
September 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 10 2022, 8.34am
St Andrews athletics track was closed last week
The track is used by students, clubs and the public.

St Andrews University has suspended a decision to close its running track amid immense opposition.

More than 2,300 people have signed a petition calling for the well-used track to be saved following its sudden closure last week.

It is used by students, Fife Athletics Club, East Fife Triathlon Club and by members of the public, all of whom were horrified at the loss of the facility.

The St Andrews athletics track is surrounded by pitches.

The nearest public running tracks to St Andrews are in Dundee or Glenrothes.

The move by Saints Sport, which is responsible for the university’s sporting facilities, followed a failed health and safety inspection.

The track has become dilapidated and runners have to dodge holes.

But students said they were told that rather then repair it, Saints Sport planned to convert it into an astroturf pitch.

The petition, started by student Megan Gore, said: “As students, we are disappointed the Athletics Union has neglected their facilities to this extent and has made such an impactful decision without any student input.

“Many of us are outraged as to how a university that calls itself ‘number one in the United Kingdom with some of the best sports facilities in Scotland’ could lack such a basic sports facility.”

‘There’s been absolutely no consultation’

Megan said the issue was a matter of physical and mental wellbeing, particularly as the track is the only sports facility provided free.

“Having to travel to Dundee to use alternative facilities will significantly increase costs and put strain on us.”

The students have the backing of Fife Athletic Club, which trains on the facility twice a week.

A club spokeswoman said: “The track has open access, which means anybody can use it.

It was closed with immediate effect.”

Fife Athletics Club.

“Taking it away would mean everyone from children to retired people would have no track to run on unless they’re prepared to travel.

“There’s been absolutely no consultation about this. It was just announced last Thursday.

“I received an email saying it was closed with immediate effect and it’s going to be redeveloped into a rugby pitch.”

The spokeswoman also criticised the lack of upkeep, saying there had been little or no maintenance over the past 20 years.

St Andrews athletics track decision paused pending review

As well as the petition, students began emailing the university to make their feelings known.

And it appears Saints Sport has had a change of heart – for now at least.

A St Andrews University spokesperson confirmed the track was several decades old and well beyond its predicted lifespan.

“It’s dilapidation is such that Saints Sport was obliged to close it to use immediately after it failed a health and safety inspection,” she said.

“We have paused the decision not to repair or replace our running track pending further detailed review.”

The review will include looking at the level of track use and the cost of repairing or replacing it.

It will also consider access to alternative facilities and the effects the reinstatement would have on access to university sports facilities in general.

Tags

Conversation

