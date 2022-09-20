Neil Drysdale: I’ve never forgotten my first meeting with the teenage Ronnie O’Sullivan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Neil Drysdale: I’ve never forgotten my first meeting with the teenage Ronnie O’Sullivan

By Neil Drysdale
September 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 20 2022, 8.36am
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
Matthäus, Haan, Messi and Jinky: Are these the greatest players ever to face Dundee…
1
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
The night Dundee Law went up in flames to commemorate its monarch
0
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
In pictures: The rise and fall of Dundee's waterfront Stakis Hotel and Casino
0
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
The King of Whitfield: How Charles won hearts of residents in Dundee estate
1
People in Dundee on their way to a service to remember King George VI (right).
How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago
1
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
Big Country and Harvest Home: The start of something special for Fife band that…
0
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
Dundee Rover: Queen's ties to car will mean sombre 50th birthday for P5B Coupé
0
Dundee couple Mary and John Curran helped snare Nazi spy Jessie Jordan in 1937.
Meet the Dundee couple whose actions helped capture Nazi spy Jessie Jordan in 1937
1
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
V&A Dundee: From over a decade of planning to opening party featuring Lewis Capaldi…
1

More from The Courier

Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
Ronnie O'Sullivan memorably lit up Blackpool in 1992 at the start of what would become an incredible career.
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks