Past Times

Puppy love: How Valentine’s Day has been celebrated in Dundee over the years

By Kirstie Waterston
February 14 2023, 6.00am
In 1993, Dundee United star Dave Bowman's daughter Rebecca shared the love on Valentine's Day with beloved family dog Toddie.
In 1993, Dundee United star Dave Bowman's daughter Rebecca shared the love on Valentine's Day with beloved family dog Toddie.

Dundee was once home to one of Europe’s biggest greetings cards factories, which surely meant residents had no excuse to forget Valentine’s Day each year.

Even the name, Valentine and Sons, was perfect for a factory that would go on to produce millions of romantic greetings among their 100,000,000 cards produced a year.

From pretty hand-painted cards, to conga dancing through the city centre, Dundonians have had a lot of fun on Valentine’s Day over the years.

Established in 1891, Valentine and Sons were trailblazers in the picture postcard industry before moving into the production of greetings cards.

At Valentine’s factory in 1960, there was still very much a personal touch when it came to greetings, as artists hand-drafted illustrations for Valentine’s cards.

These drawings and paintings, of course, started months in advance of February 14 to ensure all the designs were ready to hit the shops once the festive season was over.

Fresh off the press in 1960, this employee gives this printing proof the once-over as preparation begins for Valentine’s Day.

An unconventional Valentine’s sentiment that seems to lack romance, I wonder if this bruised bear made it to the retail stands?

By 1976, Valentine and Sons was the biggest firm of its kind in Scotland and one of the biggest in Europe.

No doubt buoyed by Valentine’s Day sales, it was time to celebrate when the company marked the completion of its six-millionth “cute and cuddlies” card in five years.

The remarkable milestone at Valentine of Dundee was marked with champagne, poured by artist Valerie Sluser.

The two recipients of the accolade, artists Heb Hardie, left, and Tom Webster, right, were also presented with carriage clocks.

Jackie Miller models a gigantic Valentine’s card available in a Dundee retailer ahead of Valentine’s Day in 1981.

With four of these over-sized greetings cards sold in Dundee by February 12, the accompanying sales pitch read: “If you want your girl to get the message in a big way, you’ve got until Saturday.”

But the drawback for Dundonians who didn’t have deep pockets, was that the cards cost £9, not including postage. But you can’t put a price on true love.

In 1991, an incredible 800 Dundee pensioners donned their gladrags and danced the conga around City Square lead by Bella Nugget – the alias of Eddie Davis – on Valentine’s Day.

The spectacle, much to the bemusement of onlookers, was part of a Valentine’s Day Tea Dance at the Caird Hall.

The festival of exercise was held to prove that age is no barrier to physical and mental fitness with participants ranging in age from their sixties to their nineties.

Grans and grandads from across the city twisted and shouted, clapped and jumped, and boogied away to a variety of music, from Billy Joel to Bach – and everything in between.

And all that dancing would certainly have worked up an appetite.

Luckily Lord Provost Mitchell and Janice Carroll of the Dundee 800 Team were on hand at the City Chambers with a large heart-shaped cake.

The Valentine’s keep-fit festival was a resounding success, with one elderly participant reminiscing that it was like being transported back in time to the Sunday tea dances enjoyed at Caird Hall during the Second World War.

Love was in the air at MacAlpine Nursery in Dundee on Valentine’s Day in 1992.

Youngsters Scott Cormthwaite and Katrina Mason, both four, were posting their handmade Valentine’s cards in the nursery’s charming postbox.

And let’s not forget furry friends on Valentine’s Day, little Rebecca Bowman – daughter of Dundee United Star Dave Bowman – certainly didn’t.

In this adorable scene, two-year-old Rebecca presents her beloved bearded collie Toddie with a Valentine’s card almost as big as herself.

Meanwhile at Rise Nursery in Perth, youngsters had lots of fun making their own colourful cards for Valentine’s Day in 1995.

Little cuties Julie-Anne Telfer and Marc Oliver pose with their crafty cards, carefully made from layers of tissue paper hearts.

