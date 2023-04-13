Past Times The stories behind Pete Doherty’s wild Dundee gigs It's fair to say, during this period, he had the look of a man to whom sobriety was something of a stranger. Graeme Strachan reports. Graeme Strachan April 13, 2023, 6.00am Share The stories behind Pete Doherty’s wild Dundee gigs Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/past-times/4299853/pete-doherty-dundee/ Copy Link 1 comment Pete Doherty has been a fixture on stage in Dundee since 2004. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]