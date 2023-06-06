Past Times Space shuttle play park in Lochee a blast from Dundee’s past 1987 saw a large replica of a space shuttle taking centre stage at the new Black Street play park, which was constructed on derelict land. Graeme Strachan reports. Graeme Strachan June 6, 2023, 6.00am Share Space shuttle play park in Lochee a blast from Dundee’s past Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/past-times/4450846/space-shuttle-play-park-lochee/ Copy Link 2 comment The space shuttle play park in Black Street is seen here in 1992. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation