Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 5

New this morning:

Election Hub: Our brand new online portal goes live today, a first of its kind one-stop-shop for all the latest in-depth news, statistics, analysis, interviews and investigations about the Scottish parliamentary election 2021.

Election Manifesto: In today’s newspaper you’ll find a special 16 page pull-out which is our manifesto – introducing the team, and laying out our vision for how we’re covering May’s election.

Our latest polling: Here’s who Scots trust on education, health and the economy.

Coronavirus may have had an impact on support for Scottish independence, Nicola Sturgeon said, with the pandemic having “perhaps” made people think “about the benefit of self government”.

Lib Dem grandee Malcolm Bruce forecasts a bounce for his party at the Holyrood elections.

Labour is calling for a tightening of the law on lobbying amid continuing controversy over David Cameron’s activities on behalf of the collapsed finance company Greensill Capital.

Coming up today:

Our new interactive digital newscast Election Hub Live debuts at 2pm. It streams on our website and social media channels. Today we’re talking with Scottish Greens co-Convener Patrick Harvey and Jillian Evans from NHS Grampian. If you’re watching on Facebook send an emoji or leave a comment and join the conversation.

Nicola Sturgeon will say only the SNP offers serious government for serious times. The SNP leader will say today that “it is only by using both votes for the SNP in this election that people in Scotland can be sure to get the serious government that is essential in these most serious of times”.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross says a new report into the finances of independent Scotland show there would be a big gap in funding. “This detailed analysis by a leading financial publication makes it clear there would be a ‘large hole’ in the finances of a Scotland separated from the UK”.

Plus Scottish Labour will argue there needs to be a jobs recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, the Lib Dems will set out proposals around mental health and the Greens will pledge to close loopholes to bring an end to fox hunting. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will outline new policies on environmental issues.

