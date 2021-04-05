Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Politics / Scottish politics

Courier Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 5

By Reporter
April 5 2021, 8.27am Updated: July 27 2021, 1.41pm
Welcome to The Courier’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.

 

New this morning:

  • Election Hub: Our brand new online portal goes live today, a first of its kind one-stop-shop for all the latest in-depth news, statistics, analysis, interviews and investigations about the Scottish parliamentary election 2021.
  • Election Manifesto: In today’s newspaper you’ll find a special 16 page pull-out which is our manifesto – introducing the team, and laying out our vision for how we’re covering May’s election.
  • Our latest polling: Here’s who Scots trust on education, health and the economy.
  • Coronavirus may have had an impact on support for Scottish independence, Nicola Sturgeon said, with the pandemic having “perhaps” made people think “about the benefit of self government”.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, launching the SNP virtual electoral campaign.

 

Coming up today:

  • Our new interactive digital newscast Election Hub Live debuts at 2pm. It streams on our website and social media channels. Today we’re talking with Scottish Greens co-Convener Patrick Harvey and Jillian Evans from NHS Grampian. If you’re watching on Facebook send an emoji or leave a comment and join the conversation.
  • Nicola Sturgeon will say only the SNP offers serious government for serious times. The SNP leader will say today that “it is only by using both votes for the SNP in this election that people in Scotland can be sure to get the serious government that is essential in these most serious of times”.

  • Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross says a new report into the finances of independent Scotland show there would be a big gap in funding. “This detailed analysis by a leading financial publication makes it clear there would be a ‘large hole’ in the finances of a Scotland separated from the UK”.
  • Plus Scottish Labour will argue there needs to be a jobs recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, the Lib Dems will set out proposals around mental health and the Greens will pledge to close loopholes to bring an end to fox hunting. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will outline new policies on environmental issues.

 

In case you missed it

