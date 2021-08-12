Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
NHS staff in Scotland get 3% pay rise in recognition of Covid efforts

A 3% pay rise has been confirmed for NHS medical and dental staff working in Scotland.
By David Mackay
August 12 2021, 5.30pm Updated: August 12 2021, 5.43pm
Photo of David Mackay
NHS staff have been praised for their work during the Covid pandemic. Photo: PA
The Scottish Government has confirmed the uplift to recognise the efforts of health workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

It matches the recommendation made by the independent UK Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Photo: PA

The pay rise will be backdated to April 1.

The announcement comes after huge public support for a NHS pay rise to reward staff who have gone above and beyond throughout the Covid pandemic.

Agenda for Change employees, which covers all NHS staff employed directly by health boards except very senior managers, have already been awarded a 4% deal.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “This pay award is in recognition of an exceptional year for all of our NHS workers and reflects the immense value we place on the continued hard work and dedication of medical and dental staff.

“This announcement means that our senior medical staff will continue to be the best paid in the UK.

“As well as rewarding them for their efforts during the pandemic, it will help to ensure that NHS Scotland remains an attractive employment option for medical and dental staff.”

