NHS staff in Scotland get 3% pay rise in recognition of Covid efforts

A 3% pay rise has been confirmed for NHS medical and dental staff working in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has confirmed the uplift to recognise the efforts of health workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

It matches the recommendation made by the independent UK Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration.

The pay rise will be backdated to April 1.

The announcement comes after huge public support for a NHS pay rise to reward staff who have gone above and beyond throughout the Covid pandemic.

Agenda for Change employees, which covers all NHS staff employed directly by health boards except very senior managers, have already been awarded a 4% deal.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “This pay award is in recognition of an exceptional year for all of our NHS workers and reflects the immense value we place on the continued hard work and dedication of medical and dental staff.

“This announcement means that our senior medical staff will continue to be the best paid in the UK.

“As well as rewarding them for their efforts during the pandemic, it will help to ensure that NHS Scotland remains an attractive employment option for medical and dental staff.”