Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for August 31

Sectarian hatred ‘not just a central belt problem’, campaigners say

A leading campaigner against sectarian abuse warned it is “lazy” to dismiss the social scandal as a Glasgow issue. Dave Scott, of Nil By Mouth, called for a renewed national focus after clips emerged online of anti-Irish chanting in the city at the weekend.

As Andy Philp reports, those call is being backed by a Tory MSP who wants to use the new parliamentary term at Holyrood to “reset” the conversation between different parties.

Senior aide to Nicola Sturgeon was told of Alex Salmond concerns

A key aide to Nicola Sturgeon was told of allegations about Alex Salmond’s conduct years before the first minister said she found out about any concerns.

Lisa Bird, the first minister’s former principal private secretary, was contacted by a female civil servant about two years before the woman went on to officially complain about Mr Salmond in 2017.

The new revelations are made in the book, Break-Up: How Alex Salmond And Nicola Sturgeon Went To War, by Courier editor David Clegg and Kieran Andrews of The Times, which is published today.

Police Scotland accused of helping Sri Lanka cover up human rights abuses

Police Scotland is being accused of helping Sri Lankan authorities to cover up serious human rights abuses.

Human Rights Watch says human rights in Sri Lanka have been in “serious jeopardy” since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power in 2019 and as Rachel Amery reports, a former Scottish justice secretary and a group of human rights organisations to demand Police Scotland formally cut ties with Rajapaksa’s regime.

