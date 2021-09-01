Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics / Scottish politics

Cambo: Campaigners say UK Government is ‘misleading’ the public on its powers to stop oilfield development

By Rachel Amery
September 1 2021, 5.33pm Updated: September 1 2021, 5.37pm
Stop Cambo campaigners

Environmental campaigners say the UK Government is misleading the public over its power to stop proposals to develop the Cambo oilfield.

Uplift and Friends of the Earth Scotland have written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng saying the UK Government “can and must” take responsibility for the decision on whether or not to develop the oilfield off the coast of Shetland.

Shell and Siccar Point Energy plan to start oil and gas production in the Cambo oilfield, which is estimated to contain over 800 million barrels of oil.

Should the proposal go ahead, the developers plan to extract 170 million barrels in the first phase of the project.

Those campaigning against the plans however say the emissions it would create would be equivalent to operating 18 coal-fired power stations for a whole year.

UK Government deflecting rejection calls

Those who have written to the business secretary say the UK Government is lawfully bound to take responsibility for the decision on whether or not to develop the oilfield.

Previously, the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has said the regulator the Oil and Gas Authority is ultimately responsible for making a decision on Cambo.

However the campaigners say the UK Government is using this to deflect calls for the development to be rejected.

Last month First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging the UK Government to rethink the Cambo development because of “the severity of the climate emergency”.

It also comes only a day after the cooperation deal between the SNP and the Green Party was agreed, with the Greens openly opposing the Cambo oilfield plans.

‘They are wrong’, says campaign group

Tessa Khan, lawyer and director of Uplift, said: “The government has repeatedly tried to shirk responsibility for this decision, claiming the process is controlled by the regulator, the Oil and Gas Authority, and that it ‘cannot intervene’, but they are wrong.

“They can and must use the power they have to stop this new and damaging fossil fuel development.”

She says the Energy Act 2016 allows the secretary of state to give directions to the Oil and Gas Authority if it is in the public interest, and says the secretary must give their agreement before the regulatory can approve a project, and be satisfied there will be no significant effect on the environment.

Ms Khan added: “For a government that enthusiastically took back control from EU regulators, to be suddenly cowed by a UK regulator doesn’t make sense.

“Kwasi Kwarteng is bound by law to be involved in the decision to approve or reject the Cambo oilfield.

“To claim otherwise is unlawful.”

Cambo would cause ‘devastating pollution’

Dr Richard Dixon, director of Friends of the Earth Scotland, added: “The climate can’t afford new oil and gas projects like the Cambo field which would be spewing devastating climate pollution for decades.

“The recent code red climate warning makes it absolutely clear that we must urgently transition away from fossil fuels if we are to limit further climate breakdown.

“The government does have the power to stop Cambo and it must use that power instead of trying to wash its hands of this dirty development.”

A spokeswoman for BEIS said: “As we have previously stated, the Cambo oilfield was originally licensed in 2001 and consent for development of the field is a matter for our expert regulators, the Oil and Gas Authority, and the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning, following their standard regulatory processes.”

The Oil and Gas Authority declined to comment on the matter.

