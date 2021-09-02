Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 2

Welcome to The Courier’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning
- The Scottish Government, working with charity partners, is committing an extra £250,000 towards humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, as politicians in Holyrood discuss the crisis.
- Cosla warns over ‘mammoth changes’ proposed under new National Care Service.
- One hundred groups implore PM to abandon looming Universal Credit cut.
- Raab flies to Qatar to discuss ‘top priority’ of safe passage from Afghanistan.
Coming up today
- Nicola Sturgeon will face a grilling from opposition leaders at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.
- The UK Government has said there are “no plans” to move the UK nuclear deterrent, after reports of secret contingency plans for the submarines in the event of Scottish independence.
- Council leaders have voiced “real concerns” about the impact of Government proposals for a National Care Service on Scotland’s local authorities – at the same time as warning changes could result in reduced spending on care, and poorer services in the short term.
- Teachers were not at greater risk of admission to hospital from coronavirus compared to the general population, a study has found.
In case you missed it
- Covid vaccine passports in Scotland explained: What you need to know after Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement.
- Covid: Nicola Sturgeon announces vaccine passports as she warns of ‘crucial’ few days to come.
- ‘Perfect storm’: Food industry warns worse is yet to come as Brexit blamed for shortages.
- Cambo: Campaigners say UK Government is ‘misleading’ the public on its powers to stop oilfield development.
- Mercy for ‘witches’: Holyrood hears plea for Queen to pardon thousands of Scottish women.
- Raab refuses to offer more details of Crete holiday after questions from MPs.