The Courier politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for September 7

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes claimed parts of the country risk losing out in a row over major infrastructure spending in Scotland.

Boris Johnson’s proposal to raise national insurance to fund social care in England has been branded a “poll tax” on low-earning families in Scotland – and sparked a backlash among Conservatives.

North-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman says she is “angry and sad” at the amount of racist and anti-immigrant abuse she receives.

Scotland Calling: Helping Afghan refugees, Pakistan travel, meat to Mexico, and a Dutch family’s Dundee quest.

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal the Scottish Government’s programme for government today, outlining her policy plans for the next year.

