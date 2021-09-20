Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics / Scottish politics

Universal Credit cut a ‘tidal wave waiting to hit’, says Dundee charity

A Dundee emergency food provider is expecting to see increasing numbers of families pushed into poverty as a result of the cut to Universal Credit.
By Adele Merson
September 20 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 20 2021, 9.02am
Jacky Close, from Dundee Food Insecurity Network, is concerned about the impending cut to Universal Credit.
A Dundee emergency food provider is expecting to see increasing numbers of families pushed into poverty as a result of the cut to Universal Credit.

The UK Government is preparing to reduce payments by £20-a-week from October 6 – the equivalent to £1,040 a year – in the biggest cut to the basic rate of social security since the Second World War.

More than 32,000 youngsters across Tayside and Fife will be impacted by the cut, new figures have revealed, with more than 19,000 in Fife and more than 8,000 in Dundee.

‘Tidal wave’

Jacky Close, of the Dundee Food Insecurity Network, said it feels like a “tidal wave coming to hit people” unless the UK Government changes direction.

She said the removal of the Universal Credit uplift – coupled with rising food prices due to Brexit – will see “increasing numbers of families” seeking food support.

The emergency food provider brings together 26 local grassroots and small community-based projects from across the city.

The temporary uplift was introduced to help claimants weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic, but charities and politicians have called for it to be made permanent.

Jacky Close from the Dundee Food Insecurity Network fears the impact of the cut to Universal Credit.
Ms Close said: “Our concern is that we’re going to see that increase of people pushed into poverty, forced into a place where they really can’t afford to pay for fuel or food and they’re going to have to access support from charitable organisations.

“We are looking at this and we’re very concerned about what’s coming ahead for people and the impact it’s going to have on mental health and well-being, on their ability to cope through the winter, really big concerns across all third sector organisations.”

‘Utterly appalling’

North-east Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain said the “callous and needless cut will hang thousands of children and families out to dry, impacting communities in every corner of Fife”.

It comes after we revealed last month that Fife was among the worst-hit constituencies in Scotland. 

She added: “Many people were already struggling under the strain of our broken welfare system, even before the pandemic struck.

“Without this much-needed uplift some households simply won’t be able to make ends meet.

North-east Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain.
“This measure was only a first step on the road to tackle age-based inequality and child poverty.

“We should be going much much further, not backward. Instead, the UK Government is ignoring all the warning signs and abandoning people when they need help the most.

“If ever there was a time when we should be investigating a guaranteed minimum basic income for all, it’s now.”

‘Right these measures are removed’

We revealed Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross defended plans to cut Universal Credit, despite more than 3,000 families in his Moray constituency facing having their benefits slashed.

The Tory MSP remains tight-lipped on his personal opinion of the plan, but confirmed he did not disagree with the approach taken by the UK Government.

When asked his position, a spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said the party had successfully campaigned for £20 uplift to be extended by six months.

Douglas Ross has defended the cut to Universal Credit, stating the Scottish Government has "got to start to pay back what has been spent during this crisis".
The spokesman added: “These funds provided a safety net to nearly half a million vulnerable people in Scotland at an unprecedented, uncertain time.

“But with restrictions largely gone and our recovery under way, it is right that these measures are reviewed as the focus shifts to helping people get back into work.

“It is right that the UK Government considers carefully how it will start to pay back what has been spent during this crisis.”

Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson would expose an “absence of basic humanity and moral compass” if he goes ahead with the cut.

Speaking at the SNP conference, she warned the move would “drive people into debt and, in some cases, to destitution and despair”.

‘Vital support’

A UK Government spokesman said the uplift to Universal Credit was “always temporary” and “was designed to help claimants through the economic shock and financial disruption of the toughest stages of the pandemic”.

The £20 Universal Credit uplift is due to be removed in October.
He added: “Universal Credit will continue to provide vital support for those both in and out of work and it’s right that the government should focus on our Plan for Jobs, supporting people back into work and supporting those already employed to progress and earn more.”

“The Scottish Parliament has significant welfare powers and can top-up existing benefits, pay discretionary payments and create entirely new benefits in areas of devolved responsibility.”

