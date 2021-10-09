Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vaccine centre staff warned to look out for razor blades in protest signs

By Andy Philip
October 9 2021, 6.00am
The former department store has been transformed into a vaccination centre.

Staff at a vaccination centre are being warned to be on guard for potentially dangerous razor blades stuck behind posters by anti-vaccine protestors.

The warning was sent by a security and events firm to people working in the former John Lewis building in Aberdeen.

The message from Showsec management, seen by us, follows protests in the city and reports of the dangerous threat in London.

It states: “For all the staff involved in the vaccination centre, [there] have been reports regarding anti vaccinators putting up signage at other venues displaying anti vaccination messages, [there] have been reports of razor blades being stuck in behind the signs to cause harm or injury to anyone who tries to remove them.

“If we do discover signage of this nature please do not remove them but contact the centre manager and alert them of the signage.”

Woman injured in Cardiff

The company confirmed it was “an awareness message” for staff, adding: “We are not aware of any issues relating to this in the area.”

Last month scores of people marched through town from the Castlegate to the George Street building – while the number of people seriously ill with Covid was at a seven-month high.

But there has been no suggestion of any direct threats to anyone in Aberdeen.

It’s very distressing to hear that these staff and volunteers have had to receive this cautionary warning.

– Aberdeen MSP Jackie Dunbar

It was reported last month that a woman in Cardiff was cut by a razor blade glued to the back of a Covid misinformation poster.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union raised the issue of “Masks Don’t Work” posters with Transport for London.

‘Distressing’

Aberdeen Donside SNP MSP Jackie Dunbar said she’s grateful to Showsec management for providing reassurance over the “distressing” blade warning.

“The staff and volunteers who are working at our vaccination centres have done a phenomenal job over the past months – working tirelessly to get millions of us, across the country, vaccinated so that we can protect each other and try to get back to some sort of normality,” she said.

“It’s very distressing to hear that these staff and volunteers have had to receive this cautionary warning like this because of a small minority of people who are prepared to physically harm people who are working to protect us all – their safety should never be in question.

“I am grateful to management for reaching out to everyone working at the centres, to provide some reassurance to them, and sincerely hope that we do not see any occurrences of this disgusting practice.”

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

