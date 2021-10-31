Scotland Office accused of ‘monumental waste’ on communications

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Scotland Office has defended itself against claims it has “wasted” millions of pounds “plastering” Union flags on communications materials.

The SNP claimed the office of the secretary of state, headed-up by Alister Jack, had done little to “meaningfully govern” while spending more than £1 million on “spin doctors” over the past 12 months.

A freedom of information request revealed staffing on communications functions totalled £906,177 last year, while public information campaigns which support UK Government policies cost £75,681 — up from around £25,000 in 2017-18.

A UK Government spokesperson pointed out this included information on the Covid pandemic response and its overall costs were a “fraction” of the £5.7 million the Scottish Government spends annually on marketing and advertising.

The office came under fierce criticism earlier this year, after an unelected Conservative party donor was given a ministerial position.

Businessman Malcolm Offord, who has worked in financial services and donated money to the Tory party, was announced as a new junior minister at the Scotland Office in September.

Lord Offord stood as a candidate for the Conservatives during May’s Holyrood election, but failed to win a seat.

‘Staggering waste’

SNP MSP Neil Gray said the money should have been spent on Covid recovery.

He said: “Spending more than a million pounds on a team of spin doctors for a Scotland Office that doesn’t meaningfully govern anything is a quite staggering waste.

“Instead of using taxpayers’ money to rebuild our recovery from the pandemic, Alister Jack is shelling out hand over fist on a propaganda unit with the sole purpose of plastering stuff with the union flag.

“What the Scotland Office should have been doing this year is standing up for Scotland in the midst of this disastrous Tory Brexit — imposed on us against our will — and fighting back against the Westminster power grab on Holyrood and devolution.

“And regardless of how truly woeful the Scotland Office has been, Alister Jack still doesn’t believe any of his fellow Tory MPs are good enough to work there. Instead, they have appointed an unelected multi-millionaire Tory donor as a government minister.

“We cannot trust the Tories to protect the future of Scotland. The only way we can protect Scotland is with a referendum for recovery where the people of Scotland can choose a different path with independence.”

‘Cost effective’

A spokesperson for the Scotland Office said: “Our public information campaigns are a cost effective way to increase awareness of UK government initiatives in Scotland.

“Last year these included a broad range of pandemic responses such as support for businesses and workers, coronavirus testing facilities and the development and supply of vaccines. The Office is staffed appropriately.

“All staff working at the department are employed by other areas of government, including the Scottish Government, with pay, terms and conditions set by parent departments.”