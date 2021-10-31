Police confirm missing Dundee man traced safe and well By Neil Henderson October 31 2021, 3.33pm Updated: October 31 2021, 8.23pm Police area appealing for help in finding the whereabouts of missing Dundee man, John Rolfe, 45. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police Scotland confirmed a missing 45-year-old man from Dundee has been traced safe and well. John Rolfe was last seen at his home in Dundee at around 8.40am on Thursday, October 28. The force launched an appeal on Sunday afternoon, before confirming he had been found as they thanked the public for their assistance. A spokeswoman added: “We can confirm that John Rolfe, who had been reported missing from Dundee, has been traced safe and well. We’d like to thank the public for their assistance.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Police hunt driver who fled Dundee crash with pet pooch in tow VIDEO: Shocking moment lit firework thrown into Dundee shop CATHERINE DEVENEY: Police need to tackle their own attitudes towards women Police confirm missing Perth man traced safe and well