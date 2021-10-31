Police confirm missing Dundee man traced safe and well

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police Scotland confirmed a missing 45-year-old man from Dundee has been traced safe and well.

John Rolfe was last seen at his home in Dundee at around 8.40am on Thursday, October 28.

The force launched an appeal on Sunday afternoon, before confirming he had been found as they thanked the public for their assistance.

A spokeswoman added: “We can confirm that John Rolfe, who had been reported missing from Dundee, has been traced safe and well. We’d like to thank the public for their assistance.”