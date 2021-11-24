SNP leader tells Boris Johnson to resign before he is ‘pushed’ by own MPs

Boris Johnson and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross are facing calls from the SNP to resign in a furious political row at Westminster.

SNP group leader Ian Blackford challenged the prime minister to stop “clinging on” to power.

It was followed by further calls for Mr Ross, MP for Moray, to step down.

In the Commons, Mr Blackford said the prime minister was “clearly not up to the job” after a rambling speech this week about Peppa Pig, the Tory “corruption” scandal, and for backing down on his dream to build a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In response to both challenges, the prime minister took swipes at the SNP Government for “totally failing” the people of Scotland.

Tory government ‘at its very worst’

Mr Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said: “The past few weeks have shown this Tory government at its very worst.

“A Tory sleaze corruption scandal on a scale not seen since the 1990s, Tory cuts and tax rises that will leave millions of people worse off, a litany of broken promises from HS2 to carbon capture, social care, the triple lock on pensions, and who can possibly forget the £20 billion bridge to Ireland that evaporated into thin air.

“At the centre of all of this, is one man.

“A prime minister who is floundering in failure.

“So can I ask the prime minister, with his party failing in the polls, his colleagues briefing against him, has he consider calling it a day before he’s pushed out the door?”

Mr Johnson replied to say: “I think what the people of this country want to hear is less talk about politics and they want to talk about what the government is doing for the people of Scotland, and what the Scottish Government is doing for the people of Scotland, which isn’t enough.”

He added he will set out what the UK Government is going to do to make sure people in Scotland are well connected, adding this is something the SNP in Holyrood has “totally failed to do”.

Douglas Ross challenged

John Nicolson, SNP MP for Ochil and South Perthshire, echoed the calls for Boris Johnson to resign, and went further to suggest Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, should also step down after “broken promises” on transport.

Mr Nicolson asked: “Who does he think will be defenestrated first, his hapless Tory leader in Scotland, or himself?”

The prime minister replied: “I just want to remind the SNP they are there to represent the people of Scotland to deliver better services, better transport and better healthcare.

“I will tell him what I said to the leader of the SNP, what we are delivering is a thorough review of union connectivity, to look properly at all those roads and vital connections for the people of Scotland that have been neglected by the SNP which this government will fix.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “The SNP should be focused on Scotland’s recovery from Covid, protecting our NHS and delivering jobs.

“Instead they’re launching erratic political attacks.”