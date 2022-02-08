5 things you need to know as Nicola Sturgeon promises new plan on way out of Covid restrictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
5 things you need to know as Nicola Sturgeon promises new plan on way out of Covid restrictions

By Rachel Amery
February 8 2022, 4.09pm Updated: February 8 2022, 4.11pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland is now “through the worst” of Omicron, as she announced a route map out of tougher Covid restrictions would be published later this month.

At her weekly coronavirus update the first minister said Scotland is starting to see a new decline in the number of people being admitted to intensive care and the number of people dying from coronavirus.

In the past week, the number of patients being admitted to hospital with coronavirus fell from 682 to 550.

The number in intensive care has fallen from 70 at the end of January to just 31.

But as the figures appear to stabilise, here is everything you need to know about the latest response to the pandemic in Scotland.

1. When will restrictions end?

The answer should be clear on February 22.

That is when the Scottish Government plans to publish its new coronavirus framework, which will set out Scotland’s roadmap out of the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon says it will help Scotland to “manage Covid more sustainably and less restrictively in the remaining phases of the pandemic and as the virus hopefully becomes endemic”.

Although we don’t know what will be detailed in the plan, the first minister says vaccination will be a key part.

MSPs will debate and vote on this new plan when they return after the February break at Holyrood.

In the meantime, restrictions such as wearing face coverings and the use of vaccine certificates remain in place.

2. Do children still need to wear face masks in school?

For now, yes.

In the run-up to this week’s coronavirus briefing there were numerous calls from opposition parties for the need for secondary school pupils to wear face coverings in the classroom to be dropped.

However, Ms Sturgeon says an advisory subgroup on this issue is meeting this afternoon, and says the government will consider any advice the subgroup gives.

Children will still need to wear face coverings in secondary schools

Any changes to this rule are not likely to come in until after the February half-term holidays.

This comes after a backlash against proposals to chop the bottom off classroom doors to help improve ventilation in schools.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the response has been a  “wilful misunderstanding”.

But Conservative MSP Tess White said: “She cannot seriously try and claim there was a wilful misunderstanding of the proposals when Nicola Sturgeon defended them in parliament last week.”

Tess White, MSP for the North East

3. Young people are bearing the brunt

Cases have declined by 5% in the last week, from around 7,400 a day to just over 7,000.

But infection rates have more than doubled in the 16-24 year old age group.

This is despite case numbers falling in the under 15s, the 25-44 year olds, and in the over 75s.

The first minister says it was “always likely” there would be some increase in infection because of the recent change in guidance allowing people to go back to working in their offices.

4. Should we be worried about the new Omicron subtype?

A new subtype of the Omicron variant called BA2 is circulating in Scotland.

The number of confirmed cases of BA2 has risen from 26 to 103.

Ms Sturgeon said this is likely a significant underestimate of the true figure.

This is because the BA2 infection is identified by genomic sequencing, which does not happen on all tests.

In parliament, Ms Sturgeon said: “What is encouraging is there is no evidence the disease caused is any more severe than that caused by the main Omicron variant, nor does it appear to be more capable of evading the immunity conferred by vaccination or prior infection.”

5. Sturgeon’s plea to follow the basics

The Office for National Statistics says the prevalence of coronavirus in Scotland is now one in 30.

Ms Sturgeon repeated a plea for people to take lateral flow tests before meeting up with other people, to wear face masks and to get their booster vaccine.

The Scottish Government is also launching a new marketing campaign to encourage more people to get their booster vaccine, with the first minister saying it could be “the difference between life and death” if you contract the virus.

